Society for Cultural and Historic Preservation Holds Election

A Special Election was held on November 8 to fill the position of President for the Revere Society for Cultural and Historic Preservation. Bob Upton, longtime RSCHP member and Revere Beach enthusiast was nominated and elected as the new interim President.

Maryjane Terenzi made the difficult decision to step down from her position as President following her many years of dedicated service and commitment to RSCHP. Her countless hours of volunteering, devotion to collecting, cataloging, and preserving the rich history of Revere will always be appreciated by the organization and the citizenry of Revere. “Maryjane and Rick Terenzi have been great stewards of RSCHP and we look forward to their continued support and participation with RSCHP” stated Bob Upton.

As the interim President of RSCHP, Upton looks forward to leading the organization forward and addressing many of the important issues and needs of the organization.

The organization is actively seeking funding sources for its capital improvement projects. Ongoing efforts are being made to evaluate best practices and systems available and affordable in our efforts to protect and preserve our historical collections and artifacts housed and on display at 108 Beach St. Revere.

The Revere Society for Cultural and Historic Preservation (RSCHP) is a wonderful educational and cultural treasure that we should all be most proud of. Considerable work has been done over the years and yet there are many in our own community who may not be aware of its existence let alone the collections, resources and artifacts that are on display within our museum.

Opportunities do exist now for those who might like to learn more about our museum and to become a Tour Guide for our visitors. We offer training and education and see this as an excellent learning opportunity for both students seeking community service credits and adults who may have an interest and want to contribute as a volunteer.

RSCHP is ramping up its efforts to increase visibility and awareness of the organization and its exceptional collections, photographs and documents of the rich history of Revere. We all have a great appreciation for the rich history of Revere Beach certainly however there is much more to our Revere history to include; the Rumney Marsh Burial Ground, Slades Mill, The Battle of Chelsea Creek, City Hall and so much more!

The key to our success as an organization is membership growth, public participation and appreciation of our rich history. Expanded hours of operation and access to the historical collections by members of the organization, residents, students and the general public are essential to the future of RSCHP.

Although the Museum is now closed until mid-late March 2019 we will be continuing our work on the needs of the organization during these winter months. We look forward to hearing from you and ask for you to reach out to us directly with your own ideas, suggestions, and concerns.

Please feel free to connect with us via email at [email protected]

Please visit www.facebook.com/reverehistory and www.instagram.com/rumney_marsh_burial_ground two of our links that we encourage you to visit, follow and like us at.