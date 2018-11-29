The Good Diner Thanksgiving

With a generous heart of contentment, Saber Abougalala stood peacefully outside the frosted glass door of his Broadway diner on the sunny, 17° Thanksgiving morning. The Good Diner owner had been cooking turkey dinners for First Congregational Church parishioners since 8 p.m. the night before, a tradition he has proudly continued for six years.

“I’ll keep doing it forever, as much as I can to make everybody happy,” said Abougalala, on November 22. “Everybody deserves a nice Thanksgiving. I wish I could do more. I love our community.”