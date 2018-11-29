Christmas Ecumenical Memorial Service at Woodlawn Cemetery

Woodlawn Cemetery has announced it will be holding its’ eighteenth annual Christmas Ecumenical Memorial Service in the chapel on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Francis J. LaRovere, III, Esquire President and Chief Executive Officer in making the announcement said, “this is a difficult season for those who have lost a loved one; we hope that in offering this opportunity to share in this memorial service, the loss will be less painful.” LaRovere continued, “We are gratified with the response we have received form the public regarding this event and are pleased to be able to offer it each year during the holiday season.”

In addition to the service, Woodlawn will again light a Memorial Christmas Tree while the carolers sing traditional Christmas hymns. Reverend Thomas Coots and Father Vincent Gianni will celebrate the service.

Staring at 6:30 PM, a seasonal music program will be performed by the Figgy Puddin Holiday Carolers. This acappella quartet of Dickensian Carolers will perform traditional Christmas music in beautiful Victorian costumes.

This program is not recommended for children under 12 years old. Following the program, a collation will be held in Patton Memorial Hall. Gates will open at 6:00 PM seating is limited and may not be held for late arrivals, therefore; it is suggested you arrive early. For additional information please contact Paul M. Maniff, Director of Sales.