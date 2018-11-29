News Briefs

Holiday entertainment this month

There’s a lot going on in Revere this holiday season, here’s a sampling of just a few events in the coming week:

The Annual Robert A. Marra Memorial Sounds of Christmas Concert

Sunday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m.

St. Anthony’s Church

Shirley Avenue Tree Lighting

Thursday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m.

Costa Park

Revere Chamber of

Commerce Holiday Party

Friday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m.

Comfort Inn & Suites

Beachmont Improvement Committee Tree Lighting

Sunday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m.

Douglas Cummings Park on Crescent Ave.

Coats for Kids

Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.

Volare Restaurant

Snowflake Fair Dec.1 at St John’s Episcopal Church

Topping off an activity-filled year, St John’s is once again in full gear, preparing for the no-holds-barred Annual Snowflake Fair, Winthrop’s one-stop Holiday shopping destination. Taking place on Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St John’s Snowflake Staff will be exhibiting full tables of hand-crafted decorations and wearables, one-of-a-kind Attic Treasures, homemade savories by expert cooks, a dizzying assortment of home baking, the always stellar Jewelry Table, and a White Elephant room for child-sized spending budgets and clearance prices.

The Snowflake Staff are creating abundant Theme Gift Baskets in all sizes and for all tastes. St. John’s will also be offering fresh holiday kissing balls and ornamental pine sprays. Shoppers may construct unique gift medleys of cookie confections by the baker’s dozen, always a Snowflake standout. A bounteous Gift Certificate raffle will add to the suspense and joy of this gift-giving season. Shoppers are urged to arrive early to survey the entire collection, although throughout the sale day, there will be no lack of attractive sundries, notions, and surprises.

Also featured will be an in-house luncheon, where shoppers are welcome to relax, enjoy the company, and rest up for more shopping. The kitchen will be cooking up and selling chef-worthy fish chowder, genuine New England corn-and-shrimp chowder, first-rate chicken salad roll lunches, classic hot dogs on grilled buns — and the St John’s signature Lobster Lunches! $15 Lobster Lunches may be purchased at the Fair for as long as the supply lasts, or may be specially reserved by calling Carol at 617-913-5182 . Advance Lobster Lunch reservations are recommended for those who wish to be assured of that selection.

The St John’s Episcopal Church website is at http://www.stjohnsepiscopal-winthropma.org/, where upcoming events and observances are posted in detail. The church and parish hall are wheelchair accessible.

Find yourself in a DCR State Park

Join a DCR Park interpreter to learn about the wonderful natural and cultural history of your state parks. All Programs are FREE and open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For program cancellations phone 978-937-2094 ext. 121, one hour before start time. Rain Cancels. Bring Water. The agency strongly recommends visitors dress appropriately for the weather, bring sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and footwear suitable for walking on the beach, and on paths. For more information phone 781-656-1485 or [email protected] For a listing of programs at other DCR state parks visit

https://www.mass.gov/service-details/upcoming-programs-and-events

Belle Isle Marsh

Reservation

An Oasis for Birds

First and Third Saturday, Dec. 1 and 15

NOTE TIME CHANGE 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

Discover the abundant birdlife at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, a restored wildlife sanctuary. We will walk while birding for a distance of one mile on easy level terrain. Some binoculars and a spotting scope will be provided but please bring these items if you have them. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Suitable for adults and children ages 10 and older accompanied by an adult. Meet at: On or near the boardwalk to the right of the Bulletin Board, located at 1399 Bennington Street, East Boston. Parking is on a paved lot and is free of charge. Accessible by public transportation: MBTA Blue line, Beachmont Station. Exit station, turn right, at intersection, cross State Road/Bennington Street, travel right along Bennington Street to park entrance on the left. Visit www.MBTA.com for bus and train information.

Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.

Winthrop Shores

Reservation

Avian Delights at Winthrop Beach

Second and Fourth, Saturday, Dec. 8 and 22 11:00 a.m.-noon.

Observe water birds and learn about their adaptations for survival as we walk on the beach sand for a distance of up to one mile. Terrain can be uneven. Some binoculars will be provided but please bring these items if you have them. Suitable for adults and children ages 10 and older accompanied by an adult. Meet at: Winthrop Beach on Winthrop Shore Drive across from Sturgis Street and 62 Winthrop Shore Drive, Winthrop, MA. On street parking is available free of charge. Accessible by Public Transportation: Paul Revere Transportation bus 712 or 713 Point Shirley-Orient Heights, arrive at the Winthrop Beach stop then walk down Sturgis Street, Winthrop MA (If traveling from outside Winthrop, board the bus at the MBTA Orient Heights station on the blue line). Visit www.MBTA.com for bus and train information (schedule, route and fees).

Co-sponsored by the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.

Revere Knights of Columbus news

On Saturday morning, Dec. 1, the Revere Knights of Columbus will be having its annual clothing drive and clothes can be dropped off at the Council from 8:45 to 11:45 a.m., 29 Central Avenue. All are welcome

On Wednesday. Dec. 5, the Revere Knights are having their annual $5,000.00 drawing and other prizes. Tickets are $50.00 and includes dinner. The event will be held at the Beachmont VFW, 150 Bennington St. from 6 to 9:30 p.m. You do not have to be in attendance to win. Contact John Verrengia at 781-289-8670 or the Knights at 781-853-0490 or any member to get a ticket. This event is open to the public.

We are actively looking for new members and check out our Face Book page.

Mystic Valley Elder Services’ Bellyful of Laughs Show Jan. 26

Mystic Valley Elder Services 10th rendition of its comedy show Bellyful of Laughs will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, at Anthony’s of Malden, located at 105 Canal Street in Malden, and will feature comedian talent of Paul D’Angelo, Carolyn Plummer and Dave Rattigan. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the comedy show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for $50 each, which includes the comedy show, a buffet dinner, dessert and chance at a fabulous door prize. Proceeds benefit Mystic Valley Elder Services’ programs that keep elders independent and in their homes. Tickets are selling out quickly so call our Development Office at 781-324-7705 or visit www.mves.org.