Revere shows strong support for Healey, Markey in 2026 election

Revere voters joined voters across the state in showing their strong support for Gov. Maura Healey and U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey in Tuesday’s election.

Gov. Healey received 8,020 votes in Revere while Mike Minogue received 4,349 votes for a 63-34 percent margin, matching Healey’s impressive victory across Massachusetts. Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will be inaugurated for a second, four-year term on Thursday, January 7, 2027.

Markey received 8,286 votes in Revere while John Deaton received 3,767 votes. Markey was re-elected to a six-year term.

State Attorney General Andrea Campell, Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, Secretary of State William Galvin, and Auditor Diana DiZoglio were re-elected to four-year terms.

State Sen. Lydia Edwards, State Rep. Jessica Giannino, and State Rep. Jeff Turco were unopposed in the election. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden was also unopposed.

U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, a resident of Revere, was unopposed in her bid for re-election.