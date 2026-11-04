RHA looks for smart growth district to move Cooledge redevelopment along

The Revere Housing Authority is moving forward with a large redevelopment plan for its Cooledge Street site that could bring hundreds of new affordable and market-rate housing units to the site.

The RHA was before the city council last week requesting a 40R Smart Growth overlay district that would allow for the development on the site. The zoning change request will now go to the council’s zoning subcommittee before coming back to the full council for possible approval.

Overall, the phased plan would add 359 public housing units to the 439 existing RHA units on the Cooledge Street parcel, as well as allow for about 900 market-rate housing units.

“It is a proposal that directly aligns with the Revere Housing Authority’s master planning and long-term goals for affordable housing redevelopment in the area,” said RHA Executive Director Dean Harris. “The Revere Housing Authority is being tasked with creating new additional affordable housing in the Cooledge Street area. The basis for that is we are looking to expand our 400 (plus) units of housing there and get closer to 800 units, add some market rate units, all on the approximately 40 acres of land that are over there.”

Harris noted that several years ago, the city established smart growth districts on Green Street and Shirley Avenue.

“We are looking to add language into that which would create a smart growth overlay district in the Cooledge area,” said Harris. “It would be an overlay district, which means that the underlying zoning would remain in place. To be eligible for this overlay, the project must include at least 20 percent deed-restricted affordable housing units or be below a certain size threshold.”

The RHA plan would easily top that affordable housing requirement, Harris said.

“Smart growth encourages housing near commercial districts,” said Harris. “The proposed district is less than 200 feet from Broadway, which is zoned general business and serves as the city’s main street and is Revere’s primary commercial district.”

The RHA housing production plan states that the Cooledge Street area is undeveloped relative to surrounding neighborhoods and identifies it as an area the city should pursue for additional housing development.

In addition to the increased affordable housing units, Harris said that if the smart growth district is approved, it could open the city up for zoning incentive payments and density bonus payments.

The plan for the approximately 40-acre site calls for phased development, with current RHA residents being relocated on site while the construction on the new units is ongoing, and then being placed into the newly constructed units.

Harris noted that the current housing units are about 70 years old, and that the new units would be more modern and have better amenities. In addition, the plan calls for on-site amenities, such as a community center, that could be used by all residents of the city.

Harris said that depending upon the approval process, construction on the first phase of the project could start in about four to five years, with the construction taking place in about five phases over a 10-year timeline after that.

The affordable unit breakdown when the project is completed would be 570 family units and 220 senior and disability units. Harris said the affordable housing buildings would have a lower profile and be closer to the edges of the property, while taller market-rate housing buildings would be located closer to the center of the property.

“I fully support this project,” said Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio. “I know that we all talk about affordable housing and developers come up here and we try to squeeze two or three units out of them and it’s not working. This is the only real, tangible project that I see that’s going to infuse a large amount of affordable housing, so I think it is great and I love the design and I fully support it.”

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri called it a once-in-a-lifetime project and that he was excited to be part of the city council to help move it along.