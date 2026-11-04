Halloween and Final Farewell Party at Bill Ash’s Lounge

Bill Ash’s Lounge hosted a Halloween Final Farewell Party Saturday night at the longtime and popular establishment on Revere Beach Boulevard.
Michael Firicano and the Radio (formerly MSF Band) delivered a high-energy performance to the delight of an appreciative audience that included many followers of the well-known cover band. Firicano, has appeared with various bands onstage at Bill Ash’s since 1990, issued the following statement:
“Saturday night was the final live music event at one of my favorites — what I consider a legendary venue. Even tougher to deal with, it’s now permanently closed.
“I have been playing at Bill Ash’s Lounge in different bands, off and on, since 1990.
“I had the honor of my band, MSF/The Radio, being the very last act. We had an amazing turnout of all the awesome people who came to this epic and monumental event!
“I want to thank Kerry, Robin, and all of the great staff at Bill Ash’s Lounge, past and present. I wish you all the best. Happy Birthday, Kerry!
Also, thanks to all who have come out to see us there over all these years. Many good times were had there.
“Thanks to all the amazing musicians whom I have ever had the privilege to share the stage with, and a salute to all the bands that have ever performed there.
Also, thanks to Cary from the Revere Journal for covering this story. And thanks to Charles Vitale from HomeTown Rocks Revere for coming out. Thanks to Special guest on drums Steve from Actin’ Up!
The final line up to perform aon the Bill Ash’s stage: Michael S. Firicano, Vocals, Guitar; Kumari Miker, Bass, Backing Vocals;
Keren Athena – Vocals, Roy Turner – Guitar;
Ben Saccoccio – Keys; and Steve Ramos – Drums.
Well, it’s yet another great live music venue gone, but the music and memories live on!