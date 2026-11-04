Halloween and Final Farewell Party at Bill Ash’s Lounge

Bill Ash’s Lounge hosted a Halloween Final Farewell Party Saturday night at the longtime and popular establishment on Revere Beach Boulevard.

Michael Firicano and the Radio (formerly MSF Band) delivered a high-energy performance to the delight of an appreciative audience that included many followers of the well-known cover band. Firicano, has appeared with various bands onstage at Bill Ash’s since 1990, issued the following statement:

“Saturday night was the final live music event at one of my favorites — what I consider a legendary venue. Even tougher to deal with, it’s now permanently closed.

“I have been playing at Bill Ash’s Lounge in different bands, off and on, since 1990.

“I had the honor of my band, MSF/The Radio, being the very last act. We had an amazing turnout of all the awesome people who came to this epic and monumental event!

“I want to thank Kerry, Robin, and all of the great staff at Bill Ash’s Lounge, past and present. I wish you all the best. Happy Birthday, Kerry!

Also, thanks to all who have come out to see us there over all these years. Many good times were had there.

“Thanks to all the amazing musicians whom I have ever had the privilege to share the stage with, and a salute to all the bands that have ever performed there.

Also, thanks to Cary from the Revere Journal for covering this story. And thanks to Charles Vitale from HomeTown Rocks Revere for coming out. Thanks to Special guest on drums Steve from Actin’ Up!

The final line up to perform aon the Bill Ash’s stage: Michael S. Firicano, Vocals, Guitar; Kumari Miker, Bass, Backing Vocals;

Keren Athena – Vocals, Roy Turner – Guitar;

Ben Saccoccio – Keys; and Steve Ramos – Drums.

Well, it’s yet another great live music venue gone, but the music and memories live on!

The Radio vocalist Michael Firicano performs a song, accompanied by guitarist Roy Turner.

The Radio put on a great show at the Halloween Final Farewell Party Saturday night at Bill Ash’s Lounge in Revere. Pictured are guitarist Roy Turner, bass guitarist and vocalist Kumari Miker, lead vocalist Michael Firicano, lead vocalist Keren Corley, and special guest drummer Steve Ramos. Also performing was keyboardist Ben Saccoccio.

Sinead Lynch, Madison Paciello, and Emily Bennett.

Legendary restaurateur Lenny DeMaino and his wife, Freida DeMaino, enjoying Halloween Night at Bill Ash’s Lounge. Lisa Cesso and JoJo B, looking glamorous as Marilyn Monroe. Danielle Ferraro and Rob Ferrara, enjoying the Halloween Final Farewell Party at Bill Ash’s Lounge on Revere Beach Boulevard. Rob Selevitch and friend, Tricia Shaw.

Krystee Maniscalco (right), RPL Young Adult Librarian, and friends, Troy Young and Alicia Giambrone.

Charles Vitale, the famed keyboarder for Revere’s popular band, Sass, Kathy Briana, Mark Martelli, and The Radio lead vocalist Michael Firicano.

Irene, Rich, and Jack, pictured at the Halloween Final Farewell Party at Bill Ash’s Lounge.