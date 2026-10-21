Lenny DeMaino’s celebrates 50 years of ownership of DeMaino’s restaurant

LJ DeMaino fondly remembers the days when he would come to his father Lenny’s famous Italian restaurant and help out by washing the dishes.

“I started coming here when I was three years old, and I remember washing dishes while standing on milk crates when I was a kid. I always wanted to help out my dad,” said LJ. “I’ve learned so much from him.”

LJ has been the general manager of DeMaino’s for 22 years. His father, Lenny, has owned and operated the restaurant for 50 years. That milestone earned the notice of Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, a former professional chef and executive in the restaurant industry, who presented Lenny with a certificate of recognition at the restaurant which has been in the DeMaino family for 93 years.

LJ was asked what has sustained DeMaino’s popularity among area diners for the last half-century.

“We’re just trying to carry on the traditions that the previous generations have set,” said LJ. “We’ve been doing the basic things great and being consistent, putting out a great product at a good price.”

LJ said the most popular dish on the menu is chicken parmigiana. “We have a few others that are really high-sellers as well. I think we’re one of the only places now that sells tripe. And we sell it every day that we’re open, and we make it daily. Our Seafood Fra Diavolo and our Chicken Bella Bocca are also popular dishes.”

DeMaino’s has the Cheers-like atmosphere down pat as Lenny knows virtually all his customers, warmly greeting them while going table-table on visits.

“Everyone loves him and knows him, and he knows everybody,” said LJ. “It’s amazing to see his presence in the building.”

DeMaino’s has become the most celebrated establishment in Revere for political receptions as well. State Rep. Jessica Giannino calls Lenny “her good luck charm,” as the popular legislator perennially packs DeMaino’s with her supporters at events.

“It’s the place to be for campaign events,” said LJ. “And the Corner Reunion that my father hosts every year on the Monday before Thanksgiving is also very well-attended. He loves reuniting with everyone who used to hang out in the neighborhood.”

A Diamond Presence

As excellent and well-received as the restaurant is, the family’s glorious baseball tradition is in the same ballpark, so to speak.

LJ DeMaino came within one game of being a three-time College Baseball World Series participant while excelling for Miami Dade Community College, Clemson University, and UMass/Lowell. LJ earned a professional baseball tryout. His son, Michael DeMaino, is a freshman shortstop at Bentley University following an All-Scholastic career at St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. Dante DeMaino is next up at St. Mary’s as a likely varsity player as a freshman, either at catcher or as a middle infielder.

Did the DeMaino boys inherit the baseball brilliance from Lenny?

“My father claims to have been very good at baseball,” said LJ respectfully. “He always talks about how he won the city championship with the Red Sox in Revere Little League, but that was the end of his playing days.”

Lenny took over the DeMaino family’s restaurant royalty when he was 21 years old in 1976. Fifty years later, Lenny is still hitting home runs with every meal at DeMaino’s.

“We want to thank the Revere community 100 percent,” said LJ. “Without them, we wouldn’t be here. And we have a great staff as well. We have employees who have been here 20 years, and they’re like family to us, and that’s what we try to promote – we’re very family-oriented and we have a casual family restaurant. We just hope to carry on the tradition going forward. My goal is to make 100 years. Right now, we’re at 93.”