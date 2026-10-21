Local nonprofits get state workforce development grants

Several local nonprofit organizations recently benefitted from state grants for their workforce training programs.

Last week, Governor Maura Healey announced $6 million in Community Workforce Partnerships grants to support 34 projects across 17 Massachusetts communities. The awards will help residents gain in-demand skills, earn industry credentials and pursue new jobs, higher wages and small business opportunities, while addressing barriers such as child care, transportation and housing instability.

Administered by the Executive Office of Economic Development, the program provides one-year operating grants to nonprofit organizations working with local partners to address workforce needs identified by their communities.

In Revere, The Neighborhood Developers (TND) received $200,000 for the Revere Works Coalition, which prepares immigrant adults and youth for employment through workforce-focused ESOL, digital literacy, communication training, internships, and job placements.

“We’re grateful to the Executive Office of Economic Development for this investment in the communities we serve,” said Joe Aponte, Director of CONNECT at The Neighborhood Developers. “For us, the goal is simple: help residents build the skills they need to be ready for work and connect employers with people who are ready to be hired. That’s what we want this funding to accomplish.

“We’re excited to continue our work with the City of Revere and our partners in the Revere Works Coalition, and equally excited to begin a new partnership with La Comunidad in Everett,” Aponte continued. “These partnerships are what make this work possible.”

In addition, TND received a $140,000 grant for its ESOL and Employment for Everett program, which provides 100 to 120 Everett-based low-income residents with ESOL classes contextualized for individual hiring needs, wraparound supports, and hospitality-oriented job placement.

In Chelsea, La Colaborativa received a $200,000 grant for its carpentry pre-apprenticeship program, which provides construction industry-oriented workforce training to young adults in Chelsea, as well as career readiness programming to over 200 participants.

“This grant is especially meaningful to La Colaborativa because it allows us to continue creating pathways to economic mobility for young adults in Chelsea,” said Dinanyili Paulino, Vice President of La Colaborativa. “Through our Carpentry Pre-Apprenticeship Program, we are not only providing hands-on training and access to careers in the skilled trades, but also helping young people build more stable futures for themselves and their families.”

Paulino said La Colaborativa’s approach goes beyond workforce training.

“By combining career exploration, mentorship, education, and wraparound support, we help young adults overcome barriers to employment and gain the skills, confidence, and connections they need to pursue long-term careers,” Paulino said. “These opportunities can help break cycles of generational poverty while strengthening the economic future of our community.”

“This investment allows us to expand opportunities for young adults who may otherwise face significant barriers to entering the skilled trades,” said Carlos Galvez, Director of Economic Sustainability and Mobility at La Colaborativa. “By connecting participants with industry-recognized training, experienced professionals, and pathways to apprenticeships and employment, we are helping build a stronger, more inclusive workforce.”

Galvez said the results speak to the impact of this approach: 85% of its program participants have successfully completed their training and secured employment in the industry.

“The impact extends far beyond individual participants,” Galvez said. “When young adults gain access to meaningful careers, they can achieve greater financial independence, support their families, and contribute to the economic vitality of Chelsea. This grant is an investment not only in workforce development, but also in the long-term stability and prosperity of our entire community.”

Healey said the state is focused on making Massachusetts the best place to start and grow a business, create jobs and build a career.

“These $6 million in grants will help businesses find the skilled workers they need to grow while giving more residents the tools to start their own businesses, access new opportunities and get ahead,” Healey said. “When our local businesses succeed, our communities and our economy succeed as well.”

Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley said a training program should lead to a real opportunity, whether that’s a new job, a higher wage or the skills to grow a business.

“These organizations are listening to residents and employers, then building practical pathways between the two,” Paley said. “Pairing training with support for transportation, child care and housing helps more people complete their programs and put their skills to work.”