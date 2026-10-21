Kayem Food voluntarily recalls 1.6 million pounds of product

Chelsea-based Kayem Foods voluntarily recalled some fully cooked meat and poultry products last week, and is working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on the product recall, according to Kayem officials.

These products, stored and shipped between June 7, 2026, and October 14, 2026, are being recalled due to the recent discovery of a cooling system malfunction at one of the company’s warehouses that resulted in storage temperature deviations.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, nearly 1.6 million pounds of meat was voluntarily recalled.

Consumers who purchased these products, which can be identified by brand, item description, UPC and lot code, are advised to dispose, and not consume, the recalled products. Detailed information about the recall and products can also be found at: USDA Recall Information. If there are any questions or concerns, the company is encouraging consumers to contact Kayem Foods Customer Service at 800-426-6100 or [email protected].

“Our business depends on providing consumers with safe food of the highest quality,” said Kayem Foods President and CEO, Matt Monkiewicz. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are undertaking this voluntary recall.”

Monkiewicz said the company takes food safety very seriously and apologized to its consumers.

“Our management team takes full responsibility. We have learned from and corrected the issue and will not allow this to happen again,” he said.

In addition to the public announcement, Kayem Foods stated it is contacting each of its wholesale and retail customers directly with instructions to identify and dispose of the recalled products.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the problem was discovered after the firm received a retail customer complaint regarding warm product temperatures at point of delivery on October 1, 2026. The establishment investigated and determined that they stored various RTE (ready-to-eat) meat and poultry products in a warehouse cooler that experienced temperature deviations.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products, according to the USDA. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.