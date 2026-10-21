Revere Elks Lodge donates classroom supplies and winter coats to Garfield Elementary School

Garfield Elementary School recently received a generous donation from Revere Elks Lodge #1171, which supplied a wide variety of classroom supplies and winter coats as part of its ongoing partnership with the school.

The donation included classroom necessities based on feedback from Garfield teachers. Those necessities included paper towels, cleaning wipes, markers, math manipulatives, multicultural crayons, and other educational supplies.

“The donations will help ensure that classrooms have the resources needed to support student learning while reducing the out-of-pocket expenses that teachers often incur when they purchase supplies for their students,” said Dr. Percy Napier, principal of Garfield Elementary School.

Along with the educational materials, the Elks donated hundreds of winter coats to help students and families get ready for the coming colder months.

The most recent donations are part of a long-standing relationship between Garfield Elementary School and Revere Elks Lodge #1171. Lodge members have supported the school through the years with donations, volunteer efforts, and use of their facilities for school-related activities.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued generosity and commitment of the members of the Revere Elks Club to our students and staff,” Napier said. “Partnerships like these are a wonderful reminder of the important role our community plays in supporting public education.”

Napier thanked members of Lodge #1171 for their ongoing commitment to Garfield Elementary School and the families it serves and said their generosity continues to make a significant difference in the school community.