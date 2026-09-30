The Track at Suffolk Downs to host annual Truck-Or-Treat event Oct. 24

The HYM Investment Group is hosting the fourth annual Truck-Or-Treat, a family-friendly Halloween event at The Track at Suffolk Downs! Join us on October 24th from 11am – 2pm to get an up-close view of trucks, construction equipment, emergency services vehicles, and more! It’s the perfect time to wear your costumes and stop by all your favorite trucks for a special treat.

Enjoy kids’ activities, face painting, bubble making, sweet treats, and music. The event will be free but registration in advance is suggested. Trick-or-Treat bags will be provided, while supplies last.

From 11am-12pm, Truck or Treat will be sensory-friendly. During this time, all sirens, lights, and horns will be reduced and limited where possible.

In 2017, Suffolk Downs, located in both East Boston and Revere along two MBTA Blue Line Stops, was purchased by HYM and its investors with a vision to create a welcoming neighborhood designed around new ways of living and working. Today, the 161-acre site at Suffolk Downs is being reborn as a new urban district with a dynamic mix of uses and offerings connected and supported by public open space, neighborhood retail, and civic spaces. Suffolk Downs will ultimately deliver 5.2M SF of life science and office space, 10.15M SF of residential space, 450K SF of retail space, 400K SF of hotel space and over 40 acres of open space.

Phase 1 of the redevelopment broke ground in May 2022 on the Revere side of the site and the first building, Amaya, delivered in 2024. The second multifamily building at Suffolk Downs, Portico, officially broke ground in 2025 and will deliver 473 units of housing to the Revere community upon completion.

Today, the growing neighborhood is home to The Yard @ Beachmont Square, an outdoor community space that hosts events, fitness classes, markets and seasonal programming, as well as The Dog Park @ The Yard. In July 2026, Suffolk Downs celebrated the opening of The Amp, a 600-person outdoor amphitheater and community space that doubles as a piece of sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure.