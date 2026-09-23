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City hosts Hispanic Heritage Month and Central America Independence Day

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The City of Revere joined the community in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and Central America Independence Day Sept. 16 on the American Legion Lawn.

The special event celebrated the rich cultures, traditions, and contributions of the Hispanic and Central American communities through food, music, dancing, and cultural activities.

Director of Engagement, Inclusion and Culture Director Steven Morabito introduced the dignitaries in attendance.

Mayor’s Chief of Staff Claudia Correa delivered the welcoming remarks.

Mayor Patrick Keefe told the assemblage, “Today is a very special day starting off Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s really important that we honor and thank the people here that are passing on their traditions.”

Keefe presented special citations to Chief of Staff Claudia Correa and School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso in recognition of being named to the prestigious ALX Top 100 list that honors exceptional and influential Latino and Hispanic leaders who are making significant contributions to their communities.

In her remarks, Monterroso said, “I stand with our community today proud to be Latina, to be Mexican American in all my ways, and thankful for the opportunity to serve our beloved City of Revere via the School Committee.

Fire Chief James Cullen and Deputy Chief Michael DiCarlo represented Revere’s public safety departments at the event.

Latino community leaders and guests display their colorful costumes at the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.
Latino community leaders and guests display their colorful costumes at the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.
Revere High School’s Latin Jazz Ensemble performed at the celebration.
Revere High School’s Latin Jazz Ensemble performed at the celebration.
Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Erasmo Guevara of Lupitas Restaurant, School Ward 4 Committee member Stephen Damiano Jr., and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya.
Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Erasmo Guevara of Lupitas Restaurant, School Ward 4 Committee member Stephen Damiano Jr., and Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya.
Isaac Condado, Vanessa Grisales, Daniel Rojas, and Matias Rojas enjoying the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on the American Legion Lawn.
Isaac Condado, Vanessa Grisales, Daniel Rojas, and Matias Rojas enjoying the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on the American Legion Lawn.
Mayor Patrick Keefe presents special citations to Chief of Staff Claudia Correa and School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso in recognition of being named to the prestigious ALX List of influential Latino leaders in Massachusetts.
Mayor Patrick Keefe presents special citations to Chief of Staff Claudia Correa and School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso in recognition of being named to the prestigious ALX List of influential Latino leaders in Massachusetts.
Director of Engagement, Inclusion and Culture Steve Morabito and Mayor’s Office Executive Assistant Leanne Stamatopoulos.
Director of Engagement, Inclusion and Culture Steve Morabito and Mayor’s Office Executive Assistant Leanne Stamatopoulos.
Erica Porzio, Estaphany Rodriguez, and Marta Rivera.
Erica Porzio, Estaphany Rodriguez, and Marta Rivera.
School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso delivers remarks expressing the pride she has in her Latina heritage and being able to contribute to the community as a member of School Committee.
School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso delivers remarks expressing the pride she has in her Latina heritage and being able to contribute to the community as a member of School Committee.
Mayor Patrick Keefe, Chief of Staff Claudia Correa, School Committee members Jacqueline Monterroso and Stephen Damiano Jr., City Councillors Ira Novoselsky and Angelia Guarino-Sawaya, EIC Director Steven Morabito, and Assistance EIC Asmaa Abou-Fouda welcome international dignitaries from the Boston consulates to the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.
Mayor Patrick Keefe, Chief of Staff Claudia Correa, School Committee members Jacqueline Monterroso and Stephen Damiano Jr., City Councillors Ira Novoselsky and Angelia Guarino-Sawaya, EIC Director Steven Morabito, and Assistance EIC Asmaa Abou-Fouda welcome international dignitaries from the Boston consulates to the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.
Getting ready for a selfie of Mayor Patrick Keefe and the group are Ava Osias, Shanaii Eustache, Savanah Restreper, and Brooklyn Aleo.
Getting ready for a selfie of Mayor Patrick Keefe and the group are Ava Osias, Shanaii Eustache, Savanah Restreper, and Brooklyn Aleo.