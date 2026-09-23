City hosts Hispanic Heritage Month and Central America Independence Day

The City of Revere joined the community in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and Central America Independence Day Sept. 16 on the American Legion Lawn.

The special event celebrated the rich cultures, traditions, and contributions of the Hispanic and Central American communities through food, music, dancing, and cultural activities.

Director of Engagement, Inclusion and Culture Director Steven Morabito introduced the dignitaries in attendance.

Mayor’s Chief of Staff Claudia Correa delivered the welcoming remarks.

Mayor Patrick Keefe told the assemblage, “Today is a very special day starting off Hispanic Heritage Month. It’s really important that we honor and thank the people here that are passing on their traditions.”

Keefe presented special citations to Chief of Staff Claudia Correa and School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso in recognition of being named to the prestigious ALX Top 100 list that honors exceptional and influential Latino and Hispanic leaders who are making significant contributions to their communities.

In her remarks, Monterroso said, “I stand with our community today proud to be Latina, to be Mexican American in all my ways, and thankful for the opportunity to serve our beloved City of Revere via the School Committee.

Fire Chief James Cullen and Deputy Chief Michael DiCarlo represented Revere’s public safety departments at the event.

Latino community leaders and guests display their colorful costumes at the Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.

Revere High School’s Latin Jazz Ensemble performed at the celebration.