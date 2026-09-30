Revere’s Alberto Vasallo III named 16th Suffolk District’s 2026 Latino Excellence Award nominee

Representative Jessica Giannino honored longtime Revere resident and President and CEO of El Mundo Boston, Alberto Vasallo III, for the Massachusetts Black and Latino Caucus’ 2026 Latino Excellence on the Hill Awards. His story is a testament to the dedication and work ethic that defines Latino excellence. The event took place in the Great Hall of the Massachusetts State House on September 24, 2026, where Rep. Giannino met with Alberto to recognize and celebrate his achievement.

For more than three decades, Alberto Vasallo III has been one of Massachusetts’ most respected Latino media executives, journalists, and community leaders. As President and CEO of El Mundo Boston, he has led the Commonwealth’s premier Latino multimedia organization, building upon a family legacy that has served the Latino community for more than 50 years through trusted journalism, television, radio, digital media, and community engagement. Under his leadership, El Mundo Boston has become a vital platform for informing, empowering, and celebrating Latino communities across Massachusetts.

Alberto’s impact extends far beyond publishing. Throughout his distinguished career, he has become one of New England’s most recognizable Latino television personalities, with decades of on-air broadcasting experience. Through television, radio, print, and digital media, he has elevated Latino voices, highlighted community achievements, and provided meaningful coverage of issues affecting families across the Commonwealth. His commitment to authentic storytelling has strengthened civic engagement and ensured that Latino perspectives are represented in the public conversation.

State Rep. Jessica Giannino and Alberto Vasallo III shown at the State house.

Beyond the newsroom, Alberto has dedicated his career to creating opportunities for others. Through El Mundo Boston’s signature events, including Latino Youth Recognition Day, career expos, business forums, and cultural celebrations, he has helped recognize thousands of young people, connected residents with educational and employment opportunities, and built lasting partnerships between the Latino community, businesses, nonprofits, and government. His leadership has inspired future generations while fostering economic growth and civic participation throughout Massachusetts.

Alberto has also maintained strong ties to the City of Revere, where he resides and where El Mundo Boston has long supported local organizations, businesses, and community initiatives. He has consistently used his platform to highlight the accomplishments of Revere residents, celebrate the city’s vibrant Latino community, and promote civic engagement. His partnership with local leaders has helped strengthen connections between residents and the institutions that serve them.

“Alberto has dedicated his career to giving a voice to the Latino community and creating opportunities for others to succeed,” said Representative Jessica Ann Giannino (D-Revere). “I am proud to recognize Alberto at this year’s Latino Excellence on the Hill Awards for his decades of leadership, dedication, and service. Through El Mundo Boston, he has inspired and brought people together by shining a light on the accomplishments and contributions of Latino communities across Massachusetts. His commitment to the community, including here in Revere, is truly something to celebrate, and I am honored to recognize the lasting impact he continues to make.”

“Alberto is a leader and has set the standard for community involvement for years. We are proud and excited to see that he is being honored for his work, that has ensured inclusivity, access, and quality journalism. This Latino Excellence award is a reflection of a career spent increasing the reach of Latin media in the Greater Boston area, which has benefitted countless families and residents in the area,” said City of Revere Mayor, Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

“Receiving the Latino Excellence on the Hill Award at the Massachusetts State House was an incredible honor and a deeply meaningful moment. I accept this recognition with gratitude, humility, and pride—not only for myself, but for the community, family, and values that have shaped my journey. This award reminds me that when we uplift one another, celebrate our heritage, and create opportunities for others to succeed, we strengthen the entire community. I am truly honored to be recognized among so many inspiring Latino leaders and changemakers,” said President/CEO of El Mundo Boston, Alberto Vasallo III.