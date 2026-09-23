Revere football falls to Beverly, 35-16

The Revere High School football team traded touchdowns early, but Beverly took command over the final three quarters to deal the Patriots a 35-16 defeat Saturday at Hurd Stadium.

Revere junior running back Reda Atoui matched Beverly’s first score with a touchdown run. Following Beverly’s second score, Revere junior Amari Miller-Tobey returned the kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown. When Emmanuel Lopera booted his second PAT, the Patriots were tied at 14-14.

But Beverly’s Sean Okhuozabon proved to be a game-long force, rushing for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. Beverly scored 21 unanswered points. Revere’s final points came on a safety when Beverly snapped the football out of the end zone.

“We had no answer to stop their rushing game,” said Revere head coach Lou Cicatelli. “In the second half, we moved up our defensive backs, and it worked, but Beverly started throwing the football and we couldn’t contain their offense.”

Miller-Tobey, the Patriots’ safety, led the Revere defense in tackles.

“Amari has been a pleasant surprise,” said Cicatelli. “He comes to play every week. He had an interception against Quincy [in a season-opening 14-6 win for Revere] and he’s played very well.”

Cicatelli also singled out freshman quarterback Joshua Farro for his leadership of the offense.

“I was very impressed by Josh, who got his opportunity and showed a lot of poise,” lauded Cicatelli. “He just needs a little bit of work on how to manage a game. We’re going to work with him. We think he’s going to be a really good quarterback in this program.”

Special teams step up for Revere

Cicatelli was pleased by the overall performance of the Revere special teams.

“Obviously the long kickoff return by Amari was a highlight and Emmanuel continued his excellent placekicking and punting,” said Cicatelli. “Our special teams’ coaches, Vin Gregorio and Ed Doris, are doing a really good job.”

Indeed, any time one of your kick returners takes it all the way to the end zone, it’s a home run and a team effort, and the “specials” deserve high marks for the first two games of the season.

Next up is Gloucester

Revere (1-1) will host Gloucester Friday at 6 p.m. at Harry Della Russo Stadium. The Fishermen defeated Stoneham, 14-6, in their opener before losing to St. Mary’s (Lynn), 20-16, last Friday.