RHS Sports Roundup 9-26-26

Two more wins for RHS boys soccer

The Revere High boys soccer team ran its winning streak to four games with a pair of victories last week.

Last Tuesday the Patriots hosted Greater Boston League (GBL) foe Lynn English and earned a 3-1 win. After the teams battled to a scoreless first half, the visiting Bulldogs grabbed a 1-0 lead shortly after the intermission.

However, as has typically been the case in this early part of the season, the Patriots rebounded, scoring three goals in the final 15 minutes. Zayd Hamra, Sebastian Catano, and Lukas Guerra all reached the back of the English net for the 3-1 finale.

“We played once again with our continuous theme of not setting ourselves up for success, but showed that we are in very good shape as a team and can play through 80 minutes and come back,” said RHS head coach Gerardo Rodriguez. “The one positive is that we are running teams into the ground,”

On Friday the Patriots made the long trek to former GBL rival Haverhill and earned a happy bus ride home with a commanding 8-3 victory. Revere took control from the opening kickoff, moving out to a 4-1 advantage at the half that the Patriots stretched to 7-1 in the second half.

“We almost put together an extremely complete game,” noted Rodriguez. “By far we outplayed Haverhill off the field and controlled the majority of the game, minus the last 15 minutes when the entire bench went in.

“Defensively we were extremely solid. The first two goals we gave up were on our passing mistakes playing out the back, but that is to be expected the way I am asking the team to play with control out of the back and not just launching the ball in the air,” Rodriguez added.

“Our starting forward line went off and scored seven goals amongst the three of them, with one of our goals coming off an own-goal by them,” Rodriguez noted.

Imran Sarhrani struck for three goals to achieve the hat trick. Linemates Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez and Francisco Navarette both reached the back of the Hillies’ net for two goals apiece.

The Patriots, who now are 4-1 on the season, were scheduled to make the short trip to GBL foe Everett yesterday (Tuesday) and return home to host non-league opponent Watertown on Friday. They will host GBL adversary Lynn Classical next Tuesday.

Volleyball team

wins two of three

The Revere High girls volleyball team enjoyed a successful week, winning two of its three matches.

In a 3-0 shutout of Greater Boston League rival Chelsea last Monday, Sarah Lechheb and Sofia Guzman led the Revere attack with six kills apiece. Bella Cushing served four aces.

Last Friday, the Lady Patriots edged non-league opponent Malden Catholic, 3-2. Guzman (nine kills), Lechheb (six kills), and Haley Peralta (seven kills) paced the Revere offense. Setter Anna Doucette had 14 assists and Caleigh Joyce added nine assists.

Revere’s lone setback came via a hard-fought 3-2 loss to GBL foe Medford last Wednesday. Lechheb tallied 15 kills and Peralta struck for 10 kills. Doucette set 19 assists for her teammates and served three aces.

Coach Emilie Clemons and her crew, who are 2 -2 on the season, were scheduled to travel to GBL adversaries Lynn English this past Monday and Malden today (Wednesday). They will return home to entertain non-league opponent Swampscott tomorrow (Thursday). They will host GBL rivals Somerville next Monday and Everett next Wednesday.

RHS girls soccer

stands at 2-0-1

After a 2-2 tie with Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Chelsea in their season-opener, the Revere high girls soccer team earned a pair of wins, defeating GBL foes Lynn English, 7-0, and Lynn Classical, 2-1, last week.

“Chelsea played a great game,” noted RHS head coach Ariana Rivera.

The goals in the Chelsea match were scored by captain Sofia Correa Muriel, assisted by Amilee Hernandez, and Amy Lopez, assisted by captain Emily Torres.

“We had a lot of opportunities to score,” noted Rivera, whose 2026 squad is led by a quartet of captains, Sofia Correa Muriel, Emily Torres, Ajsi Balla, and Valerie Aguirre. “We missed a PK in the second half. We need to work on our formation and passing to feet vs, passing to space. We also need more organization on the defensive end of the game.

“Emily Torres had a few direct kick opportunities to score, but her shots fell just over the crossbar,” Rivera added. “It was a great game overall. Both teams were super-aggressive on both ends, but we could have been a bit more.”

In the big win over English, Torres rang in four goals, with Correa Muriel striking for two and Lopez adding one goal.

The Lady Patriots were scheduled to meet GBL foe Everett yesterday (Tuesday) and will host non-league opponent Whittier Tech on Friday. They will travel to another non-league adversary, Brockton, on Saturday morning and then to Lynn Classical on Monday and to Everett next Wednesday.

Boys cross country

runs well vs. Medford

The Revere High boys cross-country team ran well in a competitive 24-38 loss to a very deep Medford team last Wednesday.

Captain Diogo Yogi was the top finisher for the Patriots, coming across in second place in a time of 17:53. “Diogo ran really well,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “He came in second overall against a strong Medford team.”

Fellow Kosta Stamatopoulos was next across the line for Revere in fourth place in 19:12. “Kosta sustained cramping issues and still finished in a strong fourth place,” said Flynn. “He showed a lot of courage in the race.”

Luke Imperato broke into the top 10 with a clocking of 20:42. “This is Luke’s first year running cross country and is doing very well,” Flynn said.

Weizheng Chan came across in 12th place in 22:53. “This also is Weizheng’s first year running cross country,” said Flynn. “He has been a consistent runner and a leader for us.”

Javier Rosa finished in 17th place in 23:24. “Javier has been greatly improving since his first year last year,” noted Flynn.

Emanuel Taylor placed 24th in 24:10. “This was Emmanuel’s first race,” Flynn said. “He overcame cramping and had an excellent result.”

Noah Shanley finished in 21st place in 24:30. “Noah is improving daily and has been a leader with his effort.,” said the coach.

Teammate Nicholas Rosa was close behind in 24:40. “This was Nicholas’s second race as a freshman and had a very good result in his first home race,” Flynn said.

Max Brown, also a freshman, ran the course in 28:18. “Max did well,” said Flynn. “He is just starting as a freshman and has a bright future.”

Flynn and his crew were scheduled to host Chelsea today (Wednesday) and will entertain Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

Busy week ahead

for RHS field hockey

The Revere High field hockey team, which earned a 2-2 tie with Greater Lowell this [ast Monday, has a busy week ahead. Coach Victoria Correia’s squad was scheduled to host Essex Tech yesterday (Tuesday) and will travel to Arlington Catholic on Saturday. They will return home to entertain Methuen next Monday and Peabody