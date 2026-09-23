Council looks to Massport for increased mitigation funding

The Revere City Council is asking for mitigation funding to replace the windows at the Beachmont Elementary School due to the increase in aircraft noise and traffic from Logan Airport.

Last week, Councillor-at-Large Joanne McKenna filed a motion asking that the mayor work with local legislators and Senator Ed Markey to seek mitigation funding from the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) for the replacement of windows at the Beachmont School. McKenna said the prolonged closure of Runway 27 for a safety improvement project has resulted in increased aircraft traffic over the City of Revere, particularly the Beachmont neighborhood and Beachmont School.

“Given the proximity to Logan Airport, the current flight paths, and the condition of the school’s original windows which are over forty years old, mitigation funding should be sought to improve sound reduction,” McKenna stated.

McKenna said she understood the need for the work at the airport and the need to maintain high safety standards, but added that the impact of the temporary runway closure on Beachmont residents and the school cannot be ignored.

“Residents should have been properly informed and given an opportunity to voice their concerns before this major change in flight patterns took place,” she said. “While Massport held a Zoom meeting and publications went out, that was not a substitute for meaningful community outreach to the residents who would be directly affected.”

During the runway closure, McKenna said that Beachmont residents have experienced aircraft overhead every two to three minutes at all hours of the day.

“This puts a real impact on the people’s quality of life and health,” said McKenna. “The question is simple, why should the residents of Revere and our students in the Beachmont School be expected to absorb the overwhelming majority of this burden simply because it is convenient to do so.”

McKenna said it is time for Massport to step up and provide a better and more equitable mitigation plan for Revere.

“We are not asking Massport to stop necessary safety work, we are just asking Massport not to simply dump the consequences of that work on Revere,” she said. “Just as an example, for 40 years, the Beachmont School has contended with disruptive aircraft noise and it directly impacts the learning environment. In good faith, we are requesting Massport allocate mitigation funds specifically for the installation of new windows at the Beachmont School.

“The existing windows are currently original to the building and are in deplorable condition.”

An update to modern, acoustically rated technology would significantly reduce noise pollution and improve energy efficiency, she said.

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya commended McKenna for her motion and efforts to secure meaningful aircraft noise mitigation for the Beachmont School.

Guarino-Sawaya asked that McKenna’s motion be amended to request that the mayor support and coordinate efforts to obtain that mitigation through the city’s aviation impact mitigation initiative, presently being advanced through the Massport Community Advisory Committee.

“Massport has been getting away with murder for a long time, and the city of Revere has not reaped any of the benefits or any of the monies that are coming into Massport,” said Ward 1 Councillor Jim Mercurio.