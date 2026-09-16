For many years, he owned and operated his own sub shops and pizza stores

Family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial visitation on Thursday, September 17th from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Robert J. “Bobby” Puleo, Jr., who died on Saturday, September 5th at his residence in Chelsea. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the Funeral Home at 1 p.m., followed by entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery – Columbarium in Everett.

Bobby, as he was affectionately known to his friends and family, was born and raised in Chelsea. He was educated in Chelsea Public Schools and was a graduate of Chelsea High School, Class of 1962. Bobby later enlisted in the United States Airforce in 1963 and serve his country until 1967 during the Vietnam Era. Bobby was honorably discharged from the Airforce and returned home to Chelsea. He later began working in the food industry and for many years he owned and operated his own sub shops and pizza stores. In later years, to stay busy, Bobby worked for several area florists delivering flowers.

Bobby easily made friends wherever he went, and with his unfiltered personality, he made a lot of friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was very close to his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was an avid golfer and loved being out on the golf course. He was a huge Boston Sports fan and rooted for his home teams year-round. Bobby loved watching old movies and simply being at home. He also looked forward to going out to Las Vegas with his family to have fun and enjoy the casinos; those trips meant so much to him.

He was the beloved son of the late Robert J. Puleo, Sr, and Bianca (Christoforo) Puleo; the loving brother of the late Catherine Amato and her surviving husband, Ret. Chelsea Firefighter Salvatore Amato; the cherished uncle of Lisa Rossetti and her husband, Richard of Wakefield, Annmarie Sherzi and her husband, Mark of West Peabody, Joseph Amato and his wife, Diane of Marlborough, Rosemarie MacNeil and her husband, Joseph of Ossipee NH, and Robert Amato of Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.