Florence A. “Flo” Kyriacos

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More than any of her other roles in life, she loved being a nana

Florence “Flo” A. (Santiano) Kyriacos died peacefully on Sunday September 6th at the Winchester Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester following a brief illness, she was 84 years old. Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service on Friday, September 25th at 1:30 p.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery. Please arrive at the front gate at 1:15 p.m.

Florence was born in Malden on March 20,1942 to her late parents, Vito Santiano and Sara “Sadie” (Vertuccio) Santiano. She was raised and educated in Revere along with her two sisters, Dolores and Chickie. Florence was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1960. She began her career in Boston at Shawmut Bank as a Bank Teller where she later became a supervisor. It was here that Flo met many of her lifelong friends.

After years of traveling abroad, she met Steve Kyriacos. The pair married on April 16th, 1972, and settled in Revere. Their daughter, Stephanie was born in 1974. Florence left the workforce to raise her daughter, providing a home filled with happiness and love. Family was always the most important thing to her. When the time was right, Flo returned to the workforce part-time until she fully retired.

She enjoyed spending time with friends, traveling when she could, shopping any sale she could find, going to the casino and, of course, spending as much time with her grandsons as possible. Flo loved being a Nana more than any of her other roles in life.

She was the beloved wife of 52 years of the late Steve Kyriacos; the loving mother of Stephanie Kyriacos Noyes of Wilmington and the late Michael Kyriacos; the cherished Nana of Ethan M. Noyes and Drew J. Noyes. She was the sister of the late Dolores S. Smith and Leonora “Chickie” Jacinto; the treasured aunt of David V. Smith of New York City and Thomas Smith and his wife, Shannon of Florida and Rita M. Jacinto of California, Regina A. Jacinto of Barnstable and Anthony V. Jacinto of Vermont. She is also lovingly survived by her dear cousins Ralph P. Vertuccio, Jr. and Linda Fariole and her partner, Marissa Puccio, all of Revere and several Santiano cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.