Revere City Council to honor former mayor

Thomas Ambrosino has a nearly four decade record of public service to the cities of Revere and Chelsea, as well as the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Monday night, the Revere City Council voted to honor that service with a certificate of commendation, which will officially be presented at a future meeting. The motion was initially presented by Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya and Council President Anthony Zambuto before being signed onto by all the councilors present.

Ambrosino recently retired as the Court Administrator of the Trial Court of Massachusetts. Before that, Ambrosino served as the mayor of Revere and the city manager in Chelsea.

“Tom Ambrosino’s career reflects nearly four decades of principled public service, including 22 years of leadership in Revere as a school committee member, city councilor at large, and mayor,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “His intelligence, integrity, and steady leadership helped move our city forward and left a lasting impact that continues to benefit Revere today.”

Zambuto joked that even though his politics were opposite of Ambrosino’s, they had a great relationship.

“He’s a great public servant and an even better human being and I love the man, he’s really a genuine, first-class individual,” said Zambuto.

Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky praised the attention Ambrosino paid to making improvements in his ward during Ambrosino’s time as mayor.

“I can honestly say that I have known Tom since he was in high school and he played football, so I have followed him through everything and his move upwards,” said Novoselsky. “I worked with him on the city council and he was terrific to work with and very amenable. When he was mayor, he was the best thing that happened to Ward 2 at that time; we’ve had a lot of mayors after the fact that have helped, but Tom was very instrumental in a lot of good things happening down in Ward 2 and I thank him for that and I thank the councilor for putting this in.”