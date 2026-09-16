Stephanie Laurano

She had a powerful presence, a fiery spirit and an intensely creative eye

Stephanie (Bentley) Laurano passed away on September 9, 2026, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 41.

Stephanie had a powerful presence, a fiery spirit, and an intensely creative eye. Her creativity manifested itself into an incredible ability to take a blank canvas of a space and turn it into a picturesque place to call home. The pinnacle of which was her immense talent for refinishing furniture, which allowed her to share her gift with the world. Her creative genius didn’t just stop there though. She poured her heart and soul into her amazing cooking which always soothed the souls of anyone that was lucky enough to experience it. She was a spitfire in every sense of the word. Cracking up the whole room with one of her many one-liners, or captivating us with her storytelling abilities, or getting any dance party started. She will be remembered as a faithful daughter, a comforting sister, and a savior to her husband. She will forever be in our hearts, our beacon of hope, and our beautiful cardinal in the sky watching over us all.

Stephanie is lovingly survived by her devoted husband, Richard Laurano III; her mother, Nancy Mottola, and her husband, Charles Mottola; her father, David Bentley Sr.; and her brothers, David Bentley Jr. and Peter Bentley. She also leaves behind many loving relatives and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Stephanie’s life at a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere on Saturday, September 19 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will immediately follow at The Marina Restaurant & Bar at the