Carol Tye was part of Revere’s educational system for 67 years, as an English teacher, Superintendent of Revere Public Schools, and a long-standing member of the Revere School Committee. She is known for her love for the city and the many students that she proudly instructed through her many years of teaching.

Saturday morning at the corners of Endicott and Leverett Avenues the area separating the streets was officially named and dedicated to Carol A. Tye, and deemed, the Carol A. Tye Legacy Garden. The entire neighborhood turned out to show support for the lifelong Revere resident. Mayor Patrick Keefe had some heartfelt words about Ms. Tye, while he was not from the Revere School System, Carol Tye has taught him a lot through their many years of friendship. Ward 1 Councillor Jimmy Mercurio was pleased to be able to dedicate this garden to his friend and a leader to the community.

Carol Tye’s lifelong friend, Kathleen Heiser, recalled some of the many moments they shared as friends of the many years living in Revere, and re-stated Carol’s commitment to the betterment of Revere, and her dedication to the Beachmont Improvement Committee and the many projects they have taken on over the years.

Elected officials that were on hand Saturday morning for the dedication of the Carol A. Tye Legacy Garden. Seated Carol Tye. Council Vice President Angela Guarino Sawaya. Standing: Councillor Jim Mercurio, Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr., Councillors Marc Silvestri, and Paul Argenzio, Representing Senatoir Lydia Edwards, Victor Pelatere, and State Representative Jeff Turco.

Veronica Leone from the Beachmont Improvement Committee presents a personalized watering can to Carol Tye, while master of ceremonies Ed Deveau looks on.

Nicole Terrell, President of the Beachmont Improvement Committee address the huge crowd gathered for the dedication.

Ward 1 Councillor Jim Mercurio was thrilled to be able to be part of the dedication of a Legacy Garden to his lifelong friend and mentor, Carol A Tye.

State Representative Jeff Turco addresses the gathering at the garden dedication to Carol Tye.

Carol Tye was presented a citation from Senator Lydia Edwards, shown with her niece Dorene Earner, Kathy Haas, Kathleen Heiser, Victor Pelatere, and State Representative Jeff Turco.

President of the Beachmont Improvement Committee Nicole Terrell, and Ward 1 Councillor Jimmy Mercurio and the members in attendance to the garden dedication last Saturday morning.

Carol Tye with her neighbors, Hanan Yousef and Samir Salem.

Carol Tye arrives at the dedication and is escorted by Michael Hyde.

Mayor Patrick Keefe recalls some of his best moments with Carol Tye.

Kathleen Heiser recalls her life with her friend, Carol Tye.

It was a very warming moment, when former Superintendent of Revere Public Schools, and no stranger to public speaking Carol Tye took the podium. She recalled her many years as a teacher at RHS, and her impact on the educational system of generations of Revere students.

Declan Philbrick and Shannon Turner presented Carol Tye a bouquet of flowers at the ceremony.