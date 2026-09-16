The Dedication of the Carol A. Tye Legacy Garden

Carol Tye was part of Revere’s educational system for 67 years, as an English teacher, Superintendent of Revere Public Schools, and a long-standing member of the Revere School Committee. She is known for her love for the city and the many students that she proudly instructed through her many years of teaching.
Saturday morning at the corners of Endicott and Leverett Avenues the area separating the streets was officially named and dedicated to Carol A. Tye, and deemed, the Carol A. Tye Legacy Garden. The entire neighborhood turned out to show support for the lifelong Revere resident. Mayor Patrick Keefe had some heartfelt words about Ms. Tye, while he was not from the Revere School System, Carol Tye has taught him a lot through their many years of friendship. Ward 1 Councillor Jimmy Mercurio was pleased to be able to dedicate this garden to his friend and a leader to the community.
Carol Tye’s lifelong friend, Kathleen Heiser, recalled some of the many moments they shared as friends of the many years living in Revere, and re-stated Carol’s commitment to the betterment of Revere, and her dedication to the Beachmont Improvement Committee and the many projects they have taken on over the years.