RHS boys edged

in opener, host

Bp. Fenwick Friday

The Revere High boys soccer team battled back valiantly after falling into a 3-0 hole early in the second half, but weren’t able to make it all the way back in a 3-2 loss to Central Catholic in their season-opener Sunday afternoon at Revere High.

The visiting Raiders took a 2-0 lead into the intermission and expanded their advantage to 3-0 three minutes into the second half.

But the Patriots turned the momentum, fighting back to pull within 3-2 on goals by captain Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez and Zayd Hamra. However, they proved unable to notch the equalizer.

“It was a competitive game in the end, and the refereeing was not great, but the refs aside, we needed that,” said RHS head coach Gerardo Rodriguez. “We were able to videotape the game, so we went over some things in training today defensively to clean up for our next game at Chelsea High.”

The Patriots were scheduled to meet their Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Red Devils yesterday (Tuesday) and then will host non-league opponent Bishop Fenwick this Friday and GBL foe Lynn English next Tuesday.

Full slate set for RHS sports teams

The fall sports season kicks into high gear for Revere High athletes this week.

The girls soccer team was scheduled to open its season yesterday (Tuesday) with a contest against Greater Boston League rival Chelsea. The Lady Patriots will travel to GBL foe Lynn English next Tuesday.

The RHS cross-country teams are on tap to race at GBL rival Somerville today (Wednesday). They will host GBL foe Medford next Wednesday.

The girls volleyball team will play at non-league opponent Mystic Valley today to open their 2026 campaign. Coach Emilie Clemons and her crew will host Greater Boston League rivals Chelsea on Monday and Medford next Wednesday.

The RHS field hockey team was slated to travel to Peabody today (Wednesday) for their season-opener.