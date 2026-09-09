Louis Tasso

He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Louis A. Tasso of Lynn, MA. Louis was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. Louis was born on May 24, 1946, in Revere. He passed away peacefully on August 30, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.

Louis was a devoted husband to Joann (Montalto). Together, they shared 57 wonderful years of marriage, nurturing a close-knit family and raising three children. Louis was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Elizabeth (Amoroso), and is survived by his beloved wife, Joann, their children: Kimberley and her husband, James Page of Lynn, Mark and his wife, Michelle (Miller) Tasso of Shortsville, NY and Brian and his husband, Peter Girard Tasso and his grandchildren: Joshua, Matthew, Jessica, Sara, Robert, Andrew, Kenneth and Elijah, his dear sister, Sally (Tasso) Malfy, widow of the late Ronald Malfy, and nephews, Ralph Guarino and Ronald Malfy.

A graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1964, Louis was known for his deep passion for horses, a love that he inherited from his father. Following in his father’s footsteps, he built a remarkable career as a Farrier, dedicating over 40 years to the horse racing industry at Suffolk Downs and Rockingham Park. Even after retiring in 2013, his love for horses never waned, and he continued to own and race them, leaving an indelible mark on the racing community.

Louis was a man of integrity, known for his kindness, generosity, and warm spirit. He touched the lives of many with his unwavering dedication, strong work ethic, and genuine care for others. His presence was a constant source of joy and comfort to his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Louis’ spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those he touched and his legacy of love and devotion will continue to inspire us all.

A private funeral ceremony will be held to honor Louis’s life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Heart Association or a charity of their choice in memory of Louis.