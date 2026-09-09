Gibson Park project at former boatyard approved

The Revere Conservation Commission (ConsComm) held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday evening September 2, in the City Council Chambers. On hand for the session were Chair Nicholas Rudolph, Joseph LaValle, Brian Averbach, Bernardo Sepulveda, Wilson Correa, Thomas Carleton, and Anthony Parziale.

The first matter of the evening was a request for approval of a Notice of Intent (NOI) from the city for site improvements to the ongoing Gibson Park expansion project at 29 Thayer Ave., the former Riverside Boatyard.

Clair Hoogeboom, a Wetlands Scientist with LEC Environmental Consultants, appeared virtually before the ConsComm. Hoogeboom had come before the ConsComm at its August meeting and laid out the city’s Master Plan for the site. However, the ConsComm was unable at that time to approve the NOI because the state DEP had not issued a File Number, which is a statutory prerequisite before a local ConsComm can approve an NOI and issue an Order of Conditions (OOC).

After Hoogeboom and Elle Baker, the Open Space and Environmental Planner for the City of Revere Department of Planning and Community Development, spoke briefly about the parameters of the project and clarified some questions that the members had raised at the August meeting, the ConsComm unanimously approved the NOI and issued an OOC.

Next up was a Notice of Potential Violation pertaining to the roundabout project that will make access to the Riverside and Point of Pines neighborhoods, including Gibson Park, easier and safer. Julie DeMauro, the Transportation Coordinator for the city’s Planning Department, represented the city.

DeMauro explained that the sediment issues that had been raised by the ConsComm members had been addressed. She said that tubing has been put into place and that the catch basins will be pumped out and covered, as had been recommended per a recent site visit by the ConsComm. DeMauro also said there will be weekly inspections of the site to ensure compliance with erosion control requirements.

Although there was some back-and-forth between members of the ConsComm and DeMauro regarding the violations, the ConsComm did not take any enforcement action.

LaValle raised questions about the safety of the new configuration for residents of the Pines neighborhood, a sentiment that was forcefully echoed by Ward 5 City Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya.

“The residents feel like they’re being lied to,” said Guarino-Sawaya, speaking of the timing of the roundabout and former boatyard projects and of the high risk for auto accidents posed by the project for Pines residents attempting to enter their neighborhood from the Lynnway. “They were promised another meeting, but that hasn’t happened yet. I think we need to be a little more vigilant in doing what the residents of these neighborhoods want because they are being impacted more than anyone else, and a meeting needs to be scheduled.”

The next item on the agenda was a request for a Certificate of Compliance (COC) for the completed apartment complex at 646 Ocean Ave. After Rudolph noted that he and some of the commissioners walked the property recently and observed the plantings that complied with the OOC, the members unanimously voted to approve issuing the COC.

The next item was a request for an approval for an NOI for an addition to the home at 28 Shawmut Street that will provide an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). Shawmut St. is located directly across No. Shore Rd. from the Wonderland parking lot. The home borders the same marshland to the north that also borders the site of the new Revere High School to the south.

Oscar Botero, a Technical Manager with B&B Remodel and Home Improvement Corp., presented the application. The project entails constructing an addition to the front of the home, where there presently is a patio, that will be raised on piers at an elevation about 14 feet above the ground level. There will be a patio underneath the new structure. A French drain will be installed to handle runoff from the roof and the property. There also will be underground storage for the runoff water.

The ConsComm voted unanimously to approve the NOI.

Before the meeting concluded, the members unanimously voted to grant an extension for a COC to the owners of 23 Blake Street and granted a continuance to the owner of 620 Revere Beach Boulevard for an NOI pertaining to the addition of a shed on the property.