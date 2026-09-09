Revere High football team hosts Quincy in its season opener Friday night Cicatelli begins his 25th and final year

Revere High School head football coach Lou Cicatelli will begin his final season Friday night as the Patriots head to Quincy High for the opening game of the 2026 season Friday at 6 p.m. at Della Russo Stadium

A 1982 RHS graduate and two-year starter for the varsity football team, Cicatelli is in Season 25 of his head coaching career. He has also announced that he will retire from teaching at Revere High in 2027.

But Cicatelli said his focus is on the Quincy Presidents (U.S. Presidents John Adams and John Quincy Adams were both from Quincy) and opening the season on a bright note.

“We’ve had a strong pre-season, and I know the coaches and the players have turned it up a notch as we prepare for our first ‘real’ game this Friday,” Cicatelli said Monday.

Senior Joe Angiulo will be the starting quarterback for the Patriots. He will be joined in the offensive backfield by running backs Anthony Pelatere, Reda Atoui, and David Cruz.

Manny Alejo and Sergioo Peguero will be the primary targets at wide receiver. Nico Cespedes will start at tight end.

Silvio Neto, a team captain, will lead the offensive line at tackle. Cesar Herrera (tackle), Yahir Chocoj (guard), Mikhail Pyram (guard), and Brian Maia (center) are also starters on the OL.

Revere played well against a strong and physical Northeast Regional team in a pre-season scrimmage.

“We lost 10-0, but we moved the football but couldn’t get it into the end zone,” said Cicatelli. “Northeast has a very good offense, so defensively to hold them to one touchdown and a field goal was very encouraging.”

Atoui, who had a brilliant season in 2025, was a standout on defense as was Pelatere. Amari Miller-Tobey has made significant progress, earning a starting position at safety. Arthur Nazareth, Tommy Waldron, and Felipe Martinez, have been impressive throughout the pre-season workouts and scrimmages.

Connors joins

coaching staff

Dan Connors, who was a captain and a superb offensive lineman for Everett High School during their string of Division 1 Super Bowl titles in the early 2000s, has joined the Revere staff as the defensive coordinator. In fact, Connors received the Unsung Hero Award for the 2002 Super Bowl champions, and you can see his mighty contributions on the championship banner at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium facing Revere Beach Parkway.

Connors went on to excel at Springfield College, becoming a starting player and a leader of a league championship team.

Other coaches on the Revere staff are: offensive coordinator Jose Escobar, one of Revere’s all-time great running backs, Cicatelli’s long-time assistant and former football teammate Vin Gregorio, former teammate Ed Doris, who returned from California to be the wide receivers coach the past three seasons, and Rich Finelli, who has also returned from California to be a part of Cicatelli’s final season, former teammate Pat Walsh, and assistants Brandon Brito, Jared Gordinas, Adam Aguaouz, and Dan DeCristoforo.

Ed Doris is the son of legendary Revere state senator, the late Fran Doris, who also served as president of the City Council.