West Nile Virus risk level raised to high in Revere and Winthrop

Northeast Mosquito recently announced that Revere and Winthrop’s risk level for West Nile Virus (WNV) has been raised to high because of an increase in WNV in mosquito samples in the region.

To prevent West Nile Virus, people should try to avoid mosquito bites. This can most effectively be done by applying insect repellent and wearing clothing that can help reduce mosquito bites, including long sleeves, pants, and socks.

Residents should also be aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn, and limit outdoor activity during those times. Northeast Mosquito urges anyone with concerns about WNV virus or other mosquito-borne illnesses to check with their doctors or care teams.

WNV is transmitted to humans from the bite of an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes that carry this virus are common throughout the state and are found in both urban and rural areas. While WNV can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe infection, according to Northeast Mosquito.

Northeast Mosquito also recommends that residents mosquito-proof their homes by draining standing water and installing or repairing screens.

Many mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. Limiting the number of places around a home for mosquitoes to breed can be done by either draining or getting rid of items that hold water. Residents should also check rain gutters and drains and empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change water in birdbaths frequently.

Some mosquitoes like to come indoors. Keep them outside by having tightly fitted screens on all your windows and doors.

Revere residents also still have another week where they can request free mosquito spraying from Northeast Mosquito. They can call (978) 352-2800 to request service, or (781) 485-8486 for more information.