Revere primary results in line with state totals

Incumbent US Senator Ed Markey easily held off a challenge in the Democratic primary from North Shore Congressman Seth Moulton in last week’s state primary election.

It was the most hotly contested race on the primary ballot, and in Revere, the numbers for Markey were in line with his totals across the state. Markey finished with 2,588 votes to 1,031 for Moulton in Revere.

Markey will face Republican challenger John Deaton in November. Deaton ran unopposed on the Republican ballot and tallied 943 votes in Revere.

In a race closer to home, 19th Suffolk Democratic State Representative Jeff Turco held off a challenge from LeeAllen Matthew Meyer by a 1,134 to 558 margin in Revere. Turco is running unopposed in the general election in November.

“Thank you for your trust and confidence as demonstrated by our overwhelming victory across Winthrop and Revere in this past Tuesday’s Democratic primary,” stated Turco. “I am honored to again be the Democratic nominee for State Representative for the 19th Suffolk District.

“Special thanks to my wife, Melissa, and my cherubs: Rosario, Mary, Joseph, Dominic Grace and Matteo. I could not serve if I did not have their love and support.”

Incumbent 16th Suffolk Democratic State Representative Jessica Giannino ran unopposed in the primary and does not face a Republican challenger in November.

Giannino stated that she was humbled and grateful for the support she has received from voters.

“It is truly an honor to represent the people of Revere and Saugus, and I never take your trust or support for granted,” she stated.

In the Democratic primary for Suffolk County District Attorney, incumbent Kevin Hayden held off a challenge from former DA Racheal Rollins and Linda Champion. Hayden finished with 1,763 votes in Revere to 660 for Rollins and 855 for Champion. Hayden is unopposed in the general election.

Incumbent Democratic governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll ran unopposed in the primary.

On the Republican side for governor, businessman Michael Minogue defeated Brian Shortsleeve by a healthy margin. In Revere, Minogue garnered 982 votes to 207 for Shortsleeve in the unofficial results from Tuesday. Shawn Oliver will be the Republican lt. Governor nominee on the ballot in November.

Congresswoman and Minority Whip Katherine Clark held off a primary challenge from Jonathan Paz and Tarik Samman. Clark totalled 1,964 votes in Revere 2,608 to 535 for Paz and 241 for Samman.

Democratic State Senator Lydia Edwards was unopposed on the primary ballot, as was Auditor Diana DiZoglio, Treasurer Deb Goldberg, Secretary of State William Galvin, and Attorney General Andrea Campbell. Campbell will face Michael Walsh in November, and Goldberg is being challenged by Republican Elizabeth Dionne.

Overall, 4,972 of Revere’s 33,204 registered voters cast ballots in the primary, for a turnout of just under 15 percent.