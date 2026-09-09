Deirdre Antonuccio

Devoted wife and mother

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, September 10th from 5 to 7 p.m., for Deirdre (Hevey) Antonuccio, who passed away unexpectedly on September 2nd at 67 years of age. Family members will share Words of Remembrance during the visitation at 6:45 p.m.

Deirdre was born in St. Petersburg, Florida and spent her early years travelling with her family as her father served in the United States Coast Guard. In her teenage years, the family settled in Massachusetts and lived in Everett and on Cape Cod. Deirdre met Anthony Antonuccio as a young woman and she soon married and started her own family.

Aside from being a devoted wife and mother, Deirdre spent many years in the food service industry working as a line cook at several local restaurants. Her love and talent for cooking extended far beyond her career and her most precious moments were when she was cooking meals and spending time with her family and friends.

The beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Antonuccio, Jr., who passed away in 2014, she was the devoted mother of Reana Corbett of Wilmington, Anthony R. Antonuccio and his wife, Jane of Georgetown, Nadine Antonuccio of Malden and Mikayla Morrisey of New Hampshire; the cherished nanny of Rebecca Corbett, Cameron Ryan, Isabella Amato, Addison Ryan, A.J. Antonuccio and Alex Antonuccio; dear sister of Paula Fratus, Katherine Weiss, Gerard Hevey and the late Quentin Hevey. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to MSPCA – Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.