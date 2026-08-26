RHS Sports Roundup 8-26-26

RHS athletes report for the 2026 fall season

Revere High athletes reported for tryouts and practices for the 2026 sports season this past Monday.

The Patriots will be returning all of their coaches from 2025: Lou Cicatelli for football, Ariana Rivera for girls soccer, Gerardo Rodriguez for boys soccer, Mike Flynn for boys cross-country, Katie Sinnott for girls cross-country, Victoria Correia for field hockey, Emilie Clemons for girls volleyball, and Rich Malatesta for golf.

The RHS football team has scheduled scrimmages at Burlington on Tuesday, September 1, and with Northeast Regional on Saturday morning, September 6, at Harry Della Russo Stadium at 10:00.

The boys soccer team will be the first to open the season with a home contest against Central Catholic on Sunday, September 6, at 12 noon.

Otherwise, all of the teams will get their 2026 campaigns underway after Labor Day.