License Commission issues one-day licenses at August monthly meeting

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday afternoon,August 19, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and Dan Occena.

The first item on the agenda was a request from Jesus Torres, event manager, for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License for Saturday, September 19, from 5 p.m.–11 p.m. at the Father Brennan Parish Center at 137 Winthrop Ave. The event is a fundraising concert with an expected attendance of 300 persons.

Mr. Torres told the commissioners that the event is a fundraiser for the Immaculate Conception parish. He said a similar event was held in 2023 and that those serving the alcohol will be TIPS-certified. A police detail will be hired.

Fire Dept. Capt. Mark Wolfgang asked questions briefly about the layout of the tables and seats in relation to the fire exits. The application was approved.

Next up was another request for a 1-day Malt/Wine, Common Victualler, and Entertainment License by Dot’s Army for an annual cornhole tournament to benefit the Jimmy Fund at Giswold Park on Saturday, September 12, from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., with a rain date of Sunday, September 13. The expected attendance is 100.

Event manager Renee Griffin presented the application. She said this is the 10th annual cornhole tournament and the seventh year at Griswold Park. The alcohol will be served by Bentwater.

“I’m very familiar with this event and there never have been any issues,” said Occena, who moved to approve the application, which Selevitch seconded.

The next matter was a request by Summit Hotel TRS 192, LLC, d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere, 230 Lee Burbank Highway, for a change of manager to Cesar Cepeda from Kamil Karibe.

Boston attorney Dawson Cooper from Upton, Connell, and Devlin presented the application. He noted that Mr. Cepeda is a U.S. citizen and has had experience in the hospitality business.

The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The next item was a request from the Revere Lodge #1171 of the B.P.O.E. of U.S.A., Inc., 198 Shirley Avenue, James Hannon, manager, for a Change of Officers/Directors: to reflect the recent election of club officers.

Anessa Schena, the newly-elected Exalted Ruler of the local lodge, presented the application. The commissioners had no questions and the application was approved.

Atenea Nails & Beauty, LLC, 121 Broadway, Jairo M. Cardona, manager, came before the commission with an application for a Wine and Malt with Cordials General On-Premises License as an accessory to a nail salon business. The requested seating is 13 with requested hours of operation on Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The representative from the business said the employees have been TIPS-certified

and the commissioners approved the license.

Revere Restaurant Group, Inc., d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway, came before the commission seeking a Change of Manager to Jesus E. Camilo from Susan Marie Jimenez.

Mr. Camilo told the commissioners that he has been with the company for 11 years and has been transferred to Revere. The application was approved.

The next matter came from 325 Bennett Highway Halal, Inc., d/b/a Shah’s Halal Food, 325 Bennett Highway, Tejas Patel, Manager, seeking the transfer of a Common Victualler License from Hasbegu, Inc. The requested seating will remain at 36 and the requested hours of operation will remain on Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Mr. Patel told the commissioners that Shah’s Halal Food, which is a franchise based in New York City, is opening its second location in Revere.

The commissioners approved the application.

Next up was a request from Joe’s Kwik Marts MA, LLC, d/b/a Joe’s Kwik Marts #515, 41 Lee Burbank Highway, Juan Rivera, manager, for a Malt/Wine Package Store License with hours of operation on Sunday from 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. and on Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 11 p.m..

Mr. Rivera presented the application to the commission. He said he had previously worked at a liquor store and is TIPS-certified. The application was approved.

The next application came from Dar Dyafa, Inc., 61 Squire Road, Rachida Tajmout and Nora Charrat, operators, for a Stationary Mobile Food Vendor License to be operated at 61 Squire Road on Tuesday–Sunday from 5 p.m.–11 p.m.

Ms. Charrat and Ms. Tajmout presented the application. They said they will be serving halal food from their truck. The application was approved.

The commissioners also approved the renewal of the license for Atlantic Auto Body, 529 Broadway. Selevitch said that the commission had received notice from the Fire Dept. that a number of issues involving the business had been resolved.

The commission received the following communications in the past month:

1. Notification from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) of acknowledgement of the approved change of hours for Los Compadres Oaxaquenos, LLC d/b/a B & M Grill

2. Notification from the ABCC of the approval of transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store license to Javanpuri Corp. d/b/a Land of Liquor and Market, and pledge of license.

3. Notification from the ABCC of the approval of transfer of an All Alcohol Package Store license to 286 American Legion Highway, Inc. d/b/a Kappy’s Fine Wine and Spirits, and pledge of license.

4. Notification from the ABCC of a Return of No Action on the application of Summit Hotel TRS 192, LLC, d/b/a Hampton Inn Revere.

5. Notice of a decision from the ABCC regarding Premrang, Inc., d/b/a Gio’s Liquors, for a violation of Massachusetts law prohibiting the sale or delivery of alcoholic beverages to anyone under 21 years of age.

According to the ABCC’s decision, Gio’s stipulated to the facts of a compliance check field report prior to the hearing on July 28, and accepted responsibility for the May 5 violation in which an underage operative, working under the supervision of investigators, purchased an alcoholic beverage, a 23.5-ounce can of Mike’s Hard Strawberry Pineapple, for $4.50. The underage operative was not asked for identification.

The ABCC issued a warning to the business.