Pioneer Charter School of Science (PCSS I) ranked #27 in Massachusetts public high schools by U.S. News & World Report

Pioneer Charter School of Science (PCSS I) is proud to announce its ranking as the #27 public high school in Massachusetts by U.S. News & World Report in its recently released 2026-2027 Best Massachusetts High School rankings. This places PCSS I among the top performing high schools in the state, #23 in the Boston Metro Area, and #114 among charter schools nationally.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are a highly respected measure of schools’ performance, taking into account factors such as college readiness, state assessment proficiency and performance, college curriculum, underserved student performance, and graduation rates.

PCSS I, located in Everett, was one of eight charter public schools that ranked among the top 30 high schools in Massachusetts, including its sister school in Saugus – PCSS II. This year, 108 seniors from both PCSS campuses were accepted to 140 distinct colleges, including Yale, Northeastern, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Boston University, and received more than $20 million in total scholarships.

“At Pioneer, our goal is to prepare our students for the highest education and career success,” said Sanela Jonuz, Executive Director of PCSS I. “Seeing our team of staff, students, and families’ hard work pay off is rewarding, and we are honored to be listed in the top 30 public high schools in Massachusetts."

PCSS I students returned to school this Monday, August 17th, for their 2026-2027 academic year. Enrollment information can be found online at Enroll – Pioneer Charter School Of Science 1.

PCSS is a rigorous college preparatory charter school that aims to prepare educationally under-resourced students for today’s competitive world. PCSS I, located in Everett, serves students in Grades K through 12 from several communities North of Boston, including Everett, Chelsea, and Revere. PCSS II, located in Saugus, serves students in Grades K through 12 from Saugus, Salem, Peabody, Lynn, and Danvers.