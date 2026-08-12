The Annual Row Row Row to Fight Autism at the Point of Pines Yacht Club and the Marina on the Wharf Restaurant a Huge Success

Last Saturday the enthusiastic rowers that signed up as teams for the annual Row Row Row event to fight Autism hit the waters of the Atlantic /Point of Pines. This annual event is always a crowd favorite, and thanks to the generosity of the many sponsors a financial success. The rowers complete the course in scheduled departure times because of canoe availability, and all are digitally timed. Volunteers from the PPYC are strung along the route to ensure the safety of all rowers, the US Coast Guard was also on the ready to help. Following the course completion, all participants were welcomed to the Marina on the Wharf Restaurant for lunch, raffles and a chance to enjoy the day’s events.

Checking in the rowers, Christine Ferrara, Adrianna Del Greco, Jackie Singer, and Heidi Chait. PPYC Commadore Kelly Svendsen (center) with Jackie Singer and Kate Malone. Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino Sawaya with event organizer Stacy Livote and Commodore Kelly Svendsen. The rowers check their equipment for the first run of the day. Dee Dee and John Cann enjoying the event. Mayor Patrick Keefe with his son Pat Keefe and Cam Correia. Sisters of the Oar rowing teams Celeste Scoppettuolo and Jamie Chambers at the PPYC Saturday morning. Bushwackers, Chris Kibbett and Matt Mattorelli. Team Ducky Marine, Ella and Jacob Farinah. Don Torbell and Marci Mucci ready to hit the waters of the PPYC for the Row Row Row event. Win Waste Inovations have been a Gold Sponsor of the Row Row Row event for 7 years, the team of volunteers at the PPYC are shown with VP of Public Affairs Mary Urban (front right) and Plant Manager Elliot Casey. MS Walker Chaos Crew at the ready, for a great day. The gangs all here, for the 2026 Row Row Row to fight Autism. Lauren Buck and Richie Viscay, bringing a little ole’time hockey to the venue. Event Organizer Stacy Livote gives the most important direction of the day. “The water is that way”. Olivia Freni preformed the National Anthem. A big Welcome Aboard from PPYC Commadore Kelly Svendsen. Mayor Patrick Keefe Jr. thanked everyone for always making this event a success and showing how great the City of Revere and its friends are to support events that do so much good for so many, year after year. Victor Molle owner of the Marina at the Wharf Restaurant addressed the crowd and welcomed them all back to the restaurant for a great afternoon following the rowing portion of the event.