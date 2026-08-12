The Annual Row Row Row to Fight Autism at the Point of Pines Yacht Club and the Marina on the Wharf Restaurant a Huge Success

Last Saturday the enthusiastic rowers that signed up as teams for the annual Row Row Row event to fight Autism hit the waters of the Atlantic /Point of Pines. This annual event is always a crowd favorite, and thanks to the generosity of the many sponsors a financial success. The rowers complete the course in scheduled departure times because of canoe availability, and all are digitally timed. Volunteers from the PPYC are strung along the route to ensure the safety of all rowers, the US Coast Guard was also on the ready to help. Following the course completion, all participants were welcomed to the Marina on the Wharf Restaurant for lunch, raffles and a chance to enjoy the day’s events.