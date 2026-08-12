Layla Portillo has the lead role in production of ‘Mean Girls’

Layla Portillo is pictured with her mother, Amanda Da Silva Portillo before a Theatre Company of Saugus rehearsal at Saugus High School.

Revere High School sophomore Layla Portillo will perform in the lead role of the Theatre Company of Saugus’ musical production of “Mean Girls” this weekend at the Saugus Middle-High School auditorium.

Layla, 15, will portray the main character, Cady Heron, the part in which Lindsey Lohan starred in the 2004 movie. Layla and a 35-member cast representing area communities will take the stage for one show on Friday, Aug. 14 and two shows on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Theatre Company director Victoria Knight said that Layla has been working hard with castmates at the rehearsals.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful to work with Layla,” said Knight. “I honestly am shocked she’s as young as she is for how professionally she shows up to rehearsal. She’s done a lot of the work. Sometimes, when you get a young kid in here that’s excited about theater, the work goes by the wayside, but she is both excitement and work, and it’s been really cool to see her talent come through and shine in this role.”

Layla’s acting and vocal talents will be featured throughout the show, during which she will change into new costumes 13 times.

“That’s been another exciting adventure. Our costumer has 13 changes just for Layla. There are a lot of different looks. “Mean Girls” was a movie first, so they weren’t thinking about us little people in the community theater,” said Knight.

Layla said the cast has tremendous confidence in Knight’s leadership.

“We’ve all learned so much about musical theater from her,” said Layla. “She’s so professional, and her enthusiasm is contagious. We can’t wait to put on a great show for Victoria and our audiences.”

Revere Schools ignited her acting aspirations

Amanda Da Silva Portillo said her daughter began acting lessons at the age of five at Children’s Theatre of Boston and Kidstock Creative Theater of Winchester before the Revere Public Schools set the positive foundation to Layla’s growing interest in theater.

“Layla has taken every opportunity that Revere has given her, especially at the Hill School – the director there, Chris DiBenedetto, is phenomenal.”

“Mr. D. – he’s a great teacher,” agreed Layla.

Following her debut in fifth grade as Jasmine in “Aladdin,” Layla has performed annually in Revere school productions.

“In sixth grade, we did a show called “Decades.” In seventh grade at Susan B. Anthony Middle School, we did “Finding Nemo.” In eighth grade, I was Winnifred in “Once Upon A Mattress,” and in April, I was Ali in “Mama Mia” at Revere High School,” related Layla.

In addition to her acting skills, Layla also plays the piano and guitar and sings with the Revere High School Pop Ensemble. She has participated in the well-known ZUMIX youth music program in East Boston. She performed in a show at the St. Anthony’s Christmas holiday event last December.

Layla, who is of Salvadoran descent on her father Gabrielle Portillo’s side, performs songs in English and Spanish.

Career plans

Layla said her goal is to become a professional actor after college.

“That’s my hope, my dreams are to do acting on Broadway,” she said. “I also like cosmetology, makeup, and hairstyling. Also, I like the idea of being an educator.”

An excellent student with a 4.09 grade point average, Layla has begun to consider colleges with programs that specialize in the performing arts, notably Emerson College in Boston and New York University.

Amanda said she wants her daughter to enjoy her extracurricular activities and continue her participation in Revere High School Drama Club presentations.

“We’re grateful to the Revere schools for giving her all these opportunities. And she has a supportive family, and that helps,” said Amanda.

Layla said she is grateful to her mother for the rides to rehearsals and the continuing encouragement and support.

“My mom is great. She always supports me – in my delusions,” jested Layla. “Sometimes, she believes in me more than I believe in myself, which is the inspiration that I need.”