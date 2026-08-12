Revere Beach All Abilities Day is this Saturday

The City of Revere, Mayor Patrick, and the Revere Commission on Disabilities are inviting the community to the upcoming All Ability Beach Day on Revere Beach. This inclusive event is scheduled for this Saturday, August 15, 2026, and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to head down to the Oak Island Bath House Entry #36, located at 462 Revere Beach Boulevard. Co-sponsored by Revere Parks and Recreation, Save the Harbor Save the Bay, and DCR Massachusetts, the event is designed to ensure everyone can enjoy a day of fun by the water.

Key event details include:

• Accessible water and sand wheelchairs will be fully available for all to use.

• Attendees are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time using the provided online link at https://shorturl.at/svqsH.

Join your neighbors for a wonderful day of sun, sand, and accessibility on Revere Beach!