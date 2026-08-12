His kindest trait was his selfless spirit

John DiCalogero Jr., a man known for his boundless generosity, infectious humor, and love for his family, passed away on August 7, 2026.

Born in Revere, John’s vibrant life journey brought him to Chelsea, where he resided at the time of his passing. A retired carpenter, John was not just a craftsman with his hands, but also a craftsman of life, building cherished memories with his loved ones, and creating a legacy that will continue to inspire those who knew him.

John was a man of many talents and interests. His passion for martial arts led him to become a karate instructor and he also had a love for a game of horseshoes and bocce. He was a jokester, always ready with a joke or story to lighten the mood and bring joy to those around him. His kindest trait, however, was his selfless spirit, as he never said no to anyone in need. But what mattered most to John was his role as a doting grandfather to Sophia and Ella DiCalogero, and Emma Florentino. His love for them was boundless, their happiness his greatest reward.

John is survived by his children: John DiCalogero III and his wife, Christina, and Jill Florentino; his siblings, Anthony DiCalogero and his wife, Cindy, Jean Farrell and her husband, Robert, Lucille O’Connell and Elaine Ross and her husband, Lada, Edward DiCalogero and his wife, Tina and his cousin and best friend, Anthony DiCalogero will also remember him fondly. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Tirino) DiCalogero, his brother, Vincent DiCalogero, and his parents, John Sr. and Evelyn DiCalogero.

A Memorial Service will be held for John on Saturday, August 29, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a prayer service at 2 p.m. at Paul Buonfiglio and Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, MA 02151.

John’s life was a testament to the power of laughter, the strength of generosity, and the importance of family. His memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched. We invite you to leave your fond memories and upload photos of John to the memorial page, so that we may all celebrate his life and the joy that he brought to ours.