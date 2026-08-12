Angela Iannello

She epitomized strength, devotion and kindness

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, August 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Angela (Scibilia) Iannello who died at the Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia while visiting family. She was 86 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Monday, August 17 beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in Immaculate Conception Church,133 Beach St., Revere. Entombment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery – Versailles Community Mausoleum, Everett.

Angela was born to proud parents, Carmelo and Annunziata “Nancy” (Biancuzzo) Scibilia in the small village of Spadafora near Messina, Sicily on May 30th , 1940. She was the middle of five children raised in modest means in wartorn Sicily.

At the tender age of 18, travelling alone and speaking no English, Angela sailed across the Atlantic to Boston, Massachusetts seekingprosperity and an opportunity to become a US citizen. After a difficult two years apart from her fiancé, Matteo Iannello, communicating only through letters, they had saved enough for her to return to Sicily for their wedding.

The newlyweds then returned to the United States settling in Revere where they began their new life and family. Through it all, she remained a devoted wife, loving mother of her three sons, seamstress, and dedicated homemaker doing all she could to create a safe and loving home filled with joy, laughter and good food.

Angela enjoyed cooking and entertaining, listening and dancing to music, and spending quality time with her family. She remained very close to her siblings, and they celebrated many family milestones and holidays together through the years. She epitomized strength, devotion, and kindness which endeared her to all she came to know.

The beloved wife of 44 years to the late Matteo Iannello and the loving mother of Thomas Iannello and his wife, Michelle of Saugus, Carmen Iannello and his wife, Shenda of Norfolk VA, and Matthew Iannello and his wife, Kim of Saugus; she is the cherished grandmother and nonni of Kristen V. Harmon and her husband, David of Stoneham, Thomas M. Iannello of Saugus, Jessica L. Scibetti and her husband, Richard of Virginia Beach VA, Erica N. Carter and her husband, Spenser of Virginia Beach, VA, Felicia M. Iannello of Saugus, Gianna N. Hilaire and her husband, Johnny of Salem, and Sofia C. Iannello of Saugua; the treasured great grandmother and nonni of David, Parker, Ashton and Jamie; the dear sister of Maria Cardone and her late husband, Pancrazio of Pelham, NH, Giuseppe “Anthony” Scibilia and his wife, Maureen of Melrose,? and Eleonora Palladino and her late husband, Enrico of Melrose and the late Caterina Barberi and her late husband, Paolo Barberi. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews, both here in the United States and in Italy.

For online condolences please visit: www.vertucciosmithvazza.com