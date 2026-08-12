She took great pride in her home and family

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, August 12th from 4 to 8 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Anna B. (DiBlasi) Merlina, who passed away in the loving presence and care of her family. She was 91 years old. A funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, August 13th, beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere. Interment will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Anna was born on April 4, 1935, in Everett to her late parents, Philip and Mary (Palmisano) DiBlasi. She was one of five children proudly raised and educated in Revere. She was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1953. On August 15, 1954, Anna married her longtime childhood sweetheart, Augustine “Gus” Merlina. The couple made their home in Revere, where they began their family.

Anna took great pride in her home and her family. She raised her children, while co-owning Peabody Glass with her husband. Anna played many roles while owning the business spanning 65 years. During this time in Anna’s life, she found time to manage everything. Her family was always first, and she also had time to enjoy doing some of the things she loved. She was an avid bowler and belonged to several bowling leagues over the years. She and her husband would winter in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to escape the harsh winters and enjoy the sunshine and warm weather.

She loved boating. Anna was a frequent visitor to the casinos and loved playing bingo. She also hosted a weekly Friday night card game for many years. This tradition brought her family together and allowed them to remain close throughout their lives. She was also a frequent visitor to Aruba, where she traveled with family and friends.

She was the beloved wife of 63 wonderful years to the late Augustine “Gus” Merlina; the loving mother of Joseph E. Merlina and his wife, Patricia of Wakefield, formerly of Revere, Karen L. Martineau and her husband, David of Revere and Debbie D’Ambrosio of Revere, formerly of Middleton; the cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; the treasured sister of the late Salvatore DiBlasi, Josephine LeClair, Maurice DiBlasi and Joseph DiBlasi and she is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to All Care Hospice c/o Development Office, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements were placed in the care and the direction of Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals. Proudly caring and faithfully serving families.