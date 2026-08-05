Legendary rock ‘n’ roll singer Freddy Cannon, 89

Mr. Frederick Anthony Picariello Jr., known universally by his stage name, Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon, is being remembered fondly by leaders at the Revere History Museum where the legendary rock ‘n roll singer is recognized in the display, Hometown Rocks, which is situated on the fourth floor of the building.

Mr. Cannon passed away on July 17, 2026 following a brief illness. He was 89. Mr. Cannon was born in Revere and lived upstairs above the old Fernwood Restaurant in his early years before the family moved to Lynn and he attended Lynn Tech High School.

Mr. Cannon went on to become an internationally known recording artist and had had three huge hits, “Tallahassee Lassie,” “Way Down Yonder in New Orleans,” and “Palisades Park,” which was inspired by the famous amusement park in New Jersey.

Mr. Cannon’s fame was elevated by appearing on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand,” 110 times, the most by any entertainer in the 37-year history of the popular weekly show.

Clark told Cannon in a 1964 interview on the show that “you have a sound on records that is reminiscent of Bo Diddley, Chuck Berry, and the sound that the Beatles are doing these days.”

“What do you call that kind of music?” Clark asked. “Does it have a name?”

“I don’t believe so,” replied Cannon. “I guess it’s just the basic, popular music of today.”

“Happy music,” said Clark.

“If you want to call it that, it is happy music,” said Cannon. “I enjoy doing it.”

Revere Museum President Bob Upton said Mr. Cannon is prominently featured in the Hometown Rocks display in recognition of his distinguished career in music and his connection to Revere.

“He’s one of my heroes,” said Upton. “He gave us great music. Palisades Park was a terrific song at the time – that was Revere Beach music. Mr. Cannon contributed a lot to popular music in America. He was very popular.”

Al Terminiello Jr., a musician and a member of the Decades of Rock band, also lauded Mr. Cannon for his outstanding contributions to the music industry.

“He was one of the best of his time,” said Terminiello Jr. “He was ahead of the curve and was into hometown rock ‘n roll. He is and always will be a credit to the city of Revere.”