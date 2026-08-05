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Vinyl Echoes at Revere Summer Concert Series

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The Vinyl Echoes band performed as part of the weekly Revere Summer Concert Series Sunday night on the American Legion Lawn.

The talented group of vocalists Valerie Moscone and Chris McGonagle, guitarists Mark Loud, Frank Tavano, and Paul Rogalski, and drummer John Barrett entertained the large crowd with a selection of classic rock ‘n roll, country, and blues hits during a high-energy two-hour show.

Moscone excelled especially with her rendition of Cher’s “Shoop Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss),” while McGonagle had the crowd responding well with the Red Sox eight-inning theme song, Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” and Tommy Tutone’s “876-5309/Jenny.” When Loud was called upon for some guitar soloing, the Winthrop resident was terrific.

Council President Anthony Zambuto again provided complimentary bottles of water on a hot summer evening. Ward 4 Councilor Paul Argenzio, accompanied by his son, Vincent Argenzio, and Vincent’s wife, Ploy Argenzio, distributed free Hood ice cream sandwiches. School Committeeman Stephen Damiano Jr. gave away free snack packs of Pringles.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky and friend, Kimberly Fall.
The Rizzo and Damiano families with School Committeeman Stephen Damino Jr., Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio, Vincent Argenzio, and Ploy Argenzio, City Council President Anthony Zambuto, School Committeeman Anthony Caggiano.
Enjoying the concert are Avery, Ellie, Matt and Devon Smith.
Legendary Revere baseball coach Peter DiCarlo and Susan Lepore.
Henry “Mac” McCarthy and friends, Angela and Paul-Michael Rosano.
Ward 1 Councillor James Mercurio and his wife, Deborah, spend an enjoyable Sunday evening at the concert.
Front row are Robin Pisano and Jacqueline Gilardi. Back row are Joe Gilardi and Joe Pisano.
Maria Rizzo and her granddaughter, Mia Rizzo.
Traveling all the way from Derry, New Hampshire to support Vinyl Echoes drummer John Barrett are his daughter, Sharon Wastaferro (right) her husband, Ronald Wastaferro, and their daughter, Victoria Wastaferro.
Vinyl Echoes performs in the Revere Summer Concert Series Sunday night on the American Legion Lawn.
Angelo and Rosa LoGiudice and others dance to the music of Vinyl Echoes.