Vinyl Echoes at Revere Summer Concert Series

The Vinyl Echoes band performed as part of the weekly Revere Summer Concert Series Sunday night on the American Legion Lawn.

The talented group of vocalists Valerie Moscone and Chris McGonagle, guitarists Mark Loud, Frank Tavano, and Paul Rogalski, and drummer John Barrett entertained the large crowd with a selection of classic rock ‘n roll, country, and blues hits during a high-energy two-hour show.

Moscone excelled especially with her rendition of Cher’s “Shoop Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss),” while McGonagle had the crowd responding well with the Red Sox eight-inning theme song, Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” and Tommy Tutone’s “876-5309/Jenny.” When Loud was called upon for some guitar soloing, the Winthrop resident was terrific.

Council President Anthony Zambuto again provided complimentary bottles of water on a hot summer evening. Ward 4 Councilor Paul Argenzio, accompanied by his son, Vincent Argenzio, and Vincent’s wife, Ploy Argenzio, distributed free Hood ice cream sandwiches. School Committeeman Stephen Damiano Jr. gave away free snack packs of Pringles.