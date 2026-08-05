After 32 years in Revere Public Schools, Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly leaves behind more than a distinguished career—she leaves a district transformed

Sitting with the Revere School Committee last month, Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly confirmed what had quietly become one of the district’s worst-kept secrets. After 32 years serving the students and families of Revere Public Schools—including the last 12 as superintendent—she would retire at the close of the coming school year.

“I will have been serving the Revere community for 32 years at that point,” Kelly told the committee. “It has truly been an honor and a pleasure to work here.” She thanked colleagues, past and present School Committee members, mayors, city councils, teachers, students, and families who had shaped her journey before reflecting on the achievement that made her feel ready to step away: seeing the long-awaited new Revere High School finally become a reality. “To see that actually happening makes me feel okay leaving,” she said.

For many in the room, the moment was bittersweet.

There have been other superintendents in Revere’s history. But few have known the district as completely—or loved it as deeply—as Kelly.

She didn’t arrive from another city with a five-year strategic plan tucked under her arm. She grew with the district, spending more than three decades in its classrooms, offices, and meeting rooms, rising through nearly every level of educational leadership. Long before she became superintendent, she had already served as a mathematics teacher at Revere High School, mathematics department leader, president of the Revere Teachers Association, dean of students, district director of mathematics, director of math, science, and technology, and assistant superintendent.

Every position offered a different perspective on education. Every role reinforced the same belief. Schools improve when teachers do.

It is a deceptively simple philosophy, but one that would define Kelly’s administration.

While many superintendents are remembered for buildings or budgets, Kelly’s greatest investment was always people. She believed in exceptional schools. Kelly believed that exceptional educators build exceptional schools, and throughout her career, she championed instructional coaching, collaborative professional development, teacher leadership, and mentorship for these educators. Under her watch, Revere developed one of the Commonwealth’s most robust systems of instructional support, empowering educators to learn from one another rather than work in isolation.

That commitment helped reshape not only classrooms but also the culture of the district itself.

“She has been the cornerstone of our Revere educational system as a whole,” Mayor Patrick Keefe, who also serves as chair of the School Committee, told Kelly following her announcement. “You are irreplaceable.”

Keefe made it clear that Kelly’s departure was not the result of outside pressures but a personal decision reached after decades of public service.

“There comes a point in everyone’s life,” he said, “to take your time and enjoy retirement.”

For Kelly, retirement comes not at the end of unfinished business, but at the culmination of one of the most significant periods of growth in the district’s modern history.

When she became superintendent in 2015, Revere Public Schools was already making strides academically. Over the next decade, the district accelerated that progress, expanding Early College opportunities, strengthening career and technical pathways, investing in multilingual learners, broadening access to Advanced Placement and rigorous coursework, celebrating biliteracy, expanding STEM education, and embracing deeper learning opportunities that placed student voice at the center of education.

None of those accomplishments happened by accident. Kelly believed that circumstances should never limit a student’s opportunities. Her commitment to equity was never about lowering expectations. It was about ensuring every student had the opportunity to reach them.

That philosophy often required difficult conversations.

Kelly challenged traditional assumptions about who belonged in advanced courses, who had access to college-level work, and how schools should support students learning English while maintaining high academic expectations. Those conversations occasionally sparked debate, but colleagues always rooted them in one question: What is best for children?

It is a question that has guided Kelly throughout her career, but years of quiet leadership built that statewide reputation.

Kelly served as president of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents, chaired the Urban Superintendents Roundtable, and contributed to numerous statewide initiatives involving mathematics, STEM education, and college-and-career readiness. In 2023, she was named Massachusetts Superintendent of the Year. The following year, she received the Christos Daoulas Award—the highest honor bestowed by the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents and one awarded by her fellow superintendents in recognition of extraordinary leadership and service.

Yet those who know Kelly best say the accolades never changed her. She remained, at heart, a teacher.

It is a sentiment echoed by administrators across the district, many of whom developed professionally under Kelly’s leadership. She believed in cultivating leadership rather than centralizing it. That philosophy would become one of her most enduring legacies.

If there is one achievement that symbolizes Dr. Kelly’s tenure, it rises today from the former Wonderland Dog Track site.

Steel beams now stretch skyward where generations of Revere residents once gathered, marking the future home of the new Revere High School—a project Kelly often describes as the accomplishment that finally gave her peace of mind about retirement.

“The first time we applied to the Massachusetts School Building Authority for a new high school building grant was in 2016,” Kelly told the School Committee. “Seeing this actually happen makes me feel okay about leaving.” I believe it’s going to happen. “ She was quick to note that the achievement belonged not to one individual but to generations of School Committee members, mayors, city councils, educators, students and families who refused to give up on a vision nearly a decade in the making.

It was a characteristically humble response from a superintendent who has spent much of her career redirecting praise toward others.

Throughout her twelve years leading the district, Kelly consistently viewed educational success as a collective endeavor. Teachers deserved credit for inspiring students. Principals deserved recognition for cultivating school communities. Families deserved acknowledgment as partners in learning. And when milestones were reached, Kelly was often the last person to mention her own role.

Her leadership style had a profound impact on her colleagues.

Throughout her career, Kelly welcomed difficult conversations—not because she enjoyed conflict, but because she believed the best educational decisions emerged when thoughtful people challenged one another while remaining committed to the same goal.

That collaborative approach became especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic, when every school district in America faced unprecedented uncertainty. During the COVID-19 pandemic, every school district in America faced unprecedented uncertainty, making that collaborative approach especially crucial. to navigate unprecedented uncertainty.

While parents worried about remote learning, educators reinvented instruction overnight, and administrators grappled with ever-changing public health guidance, Kelly focused on maintaining the trust that had long defined Revere Public Schools.

The logistics were daunting. The emotional toll was even greater.

Yet when classrooms reopened, the district emerged with renewed momentum. Investments in instructional coaching, academic recovery, student wellness, and family engagement positioned Revere to continue progressing, while many districts across the country struggled to regain their footing.

Those who worked closely with Kelly say her greatest strength was never commanding attention. It was building confidence in others.

Many of today’s principals, assistant principals, department heads, and central office administrators grew professionally under her mentorship. Rather than centralizing decision-making, Kelly encouraged emerging leaders to find their voices while remaining focused on students.

That ability to develop leaders may ultimately become Kelly’s most enduring legacy.

Nancy Martel, principal of the Hill School, said Kelly’s greatest legacy may be the leaders she helped develop throughout the district.

“Throughout my years working with Dianne, I have learned so much. I am amazed by her brilliant mind and her ability to manage a district this size while still staying connected to the people in it. As an administrator for over 10 years under her leadership, I have seen her personally take the time to speak with a staff member facing a difficult challenge. Dianne has always seen the benefit in cultivating leaders in all aspects of the district, and because of that, our district is stronger, with more capable leaders ready to step up at every level. And most importantly, after all these years in the central office, she still leads with the intention of doing what is best for children first,” Martel said.

Buildings can be replaced. Technology will continue to evolve. Strategic plans will eventually give way to new priorities.

But the educators Kelly mentored—the teachers she encouraged, the principals she challenged, the administrators she trusted—will continue shaping Revere Public Schools for decades to come.

Yet for Kelly, success was marked by a student discovering a passion for engineering through robotics. Success is defined by a student discovering a passion for engineering through robotics.

In a multilingual learner earning the State Seal of Biliteracy. In a first-generation college student who completes early-college coursework before graduation. In a teacher finding renewed confidence after working alongside an instructional coach. In a family that feels welcomed into their neighborhood school.

Those individual moments, repeated thousands of times over three decades, collectively transformed the district.

Today, Revere Public Schools is widely recognized as one of Massachusetts’ most innovative urban school systems. Its students compete nationally in robotics. They graduate with college credits. They earn industry credentials, perform on stages, conduct scientific research, become bilingual scholars, and increasingly see themselves reflected in a curriculum designed to celebrate both excellence and belonging.

Lincoln School Principal Moe Coyle credits Kelly with modeling values that will continue to shape the district long after her retirement.

“Dr. Kelly has had a profound impact on our district, ensuring that decisions are always guided by what is best for students. Her leadership, guidance, and steadfast dedication, especially in the face of adversity, have been an inspiration and a model for all of us who aspire to lead with integrity and purpose. I am incredibly grateful for the years of support, mentorship, and opportunities to learn that Dr. Kelly has provided me. She will be deeply missed, and I wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement,” Coyle said.

But history will likely remember that during her twelve years as superintendent, Revere Public Schools did more than improve academic outcomes.

It redefined what was possible.