News Brief

Overnight Closure of Sumner Tunnel This Friday

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the Sumner Tunnel / Route 1A southbound will close to all traffic on Friday, July 31, at 11:00 p.m. and will reopen to traffic at 6:00 a.m. the following morning. Travel through the Ted Williams Tunnel (I-90) and Callahan Tunnel (Route 1A northbound) will remain available. A signed detour will be in place during the closure.

This closure is necessary for crews to safely conduct repairs and maintenance activities.?

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

?•?Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

?•?Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.?

?•?Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Revere City Hall to Host Breast Cancer Community Education Event Aug. 4

The City of Revere is partnering with the Ellie Fund to present a free Breast Cancer Community Education event on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Revere City Hall, located at 281 Broadway.

The event brings together patients, caregivers, advocates, and local community members for an informative evening with experts from leading medical institutions. Presentations and discussions will focus on patient advocacy, navigating local support resources, and understanding breast cancer treatment education.

The Ellie Fund is a Massachusetts non-profit dedicated to providing essential support services that ease daily burdens for breast cancer patients undergoing treatment. By offering practical assistance with everyday responsibilities, the organization helps patients focus on recovery, family, and healing.

• Admission: Open to everyone; no registration required

• Refreshments: Light refreshments will be provided

For more information, contact the Ellie Fund at 781-449-0100, connect on social media @elliefund, or visit elliefund.org.

Dine Out Boston Returns Aug. 1-15

Dine Out Boston® is back for its summer edition from August 1-15, 2026. Presented by Meet Boston, and in partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism and new sponsor Toast, this two-week culinary celebration features close to 200 participating restaurants, providing diners an opportunity to enjoy delicious deals and restaurateurs the chance to bring in new patrons to their establishments.

For the first time, this year’s summer program spans three Saturdays. The new Toast sponsorship will create opportunities for diners to discover and support their favorite local restaurants through Toast Local, the neighborhood app that helps guests find new restaurants, book a table, and get rewarded. Patrons can also order ahead for pickup, customize and pay in seconds. Toast Local makes it easy to enjoy the best of Boston.

This summer’s Dine Out Boston comes on the heels of one of the most historic summers ever, with FIFA World Cup 2026, America’s 250th celebrations, and Sail Boston generating global attention for Boston and all of its great culinary and cultural assets. The Michelin Guide’s inaugural Northeast Cities edition launched last November, and this summer’s Dine Out Boston will include several Michelin-recognized establishments. The program will also feature many first time Dine Out Boston participants, with Rosa y Marigold, Maple & Ash, and Fallow Kin all set to make their Dine Out debuts. Also joining for the first time are all five Fuji locations, F1 Arcade in the Seaport, and World Cup favorite The Haven in Jamaica Plain.