Apartment Buildings Proposed for Foster Street and Broadway

By Adam Swift

Local developer Jamie Russo is proposing two separate 85-unit apartment developments on Foster Street near Broadway.

The proposals will go before the council’s zoning subcommittee on Monday, August 10 before coming back before the council for a potential vote on the required special permits and variances.

The two projects largely earned praise from councillors during public hearings on the two projects on Monday night.

One of the apartment buildings is slated for the longtime Burnett and Moynihan Lumber Yard site on Foster Street and will include 42 parking spaces in addition to the 85 units. The current owners of the lumber yard will maintain a stake in that development as the current lumber yard buildings are razed.

The second apartment building will be on the opposite of Foster at 40 Foster and 310 Broadway. That project will be more of a mixed-use development.

Project attorney Brian McGrail said the current businesses at the 310 Broadway commercial building, including M&T Bank, Tufts Medical, and Polanski Insurance, will remain as part of the project.

“These businesses in our mind are appropriate and contribute to the vibrancy of the Central Business District in that area,” said McGrail. “Unlike the lumber yard use … the existing building along with these complementary businesses on this property will be maintained and kept and the residential units will be added on to the existing building. The existing building will not be razed and the existing commercial tenants will remain in business at that location.”

McGrail said the project efficiently utilizes an already developed site and preserves well-established and appropriately situated commercial uses in the district.

While there will be parking for the commercial businesses at the 40 Foster and 310 Broadway project, there will be no residential parking.

Ward 4 Councilor Paul Argenzio said he was in favor of the projects.

“I’m in favor of development in the right places, and I think the Central Business District is the right place,” said Argenzio. “Foster Street right now is a lumber yard, a parking lot, two banks; we’re going to have the 911 call center with a tower there. I think this fits in well on Foster Street.”

Argenzio and several other councilors also noted that the residential developments should also provide a boost for the commercial and retail businesses on that end of Broadway.

“This is another great project for the area,” said Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri.

Council President Anthony Zambuto said he was happy the development would support the bank and other businesses on Broadway and that it was an easy project for him to support.