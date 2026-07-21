Retired General Manager of Kearns Electric

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, July 22nd from 3. to 7 p.m., in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Richard J. Larsen, who passed away on Friday, July 17th, at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, following a long illness. He was 92 years old. His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, July 23rd beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., in the Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors will immediately follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Richard was born in the Jeffries Point section of East Boston on February 15,1934, to his late parents, Charles and Blanche (Neveux) Larsen. He was affectionately known as “Dick” and was one of eight children. He was educated in Boston Public Schools and was a graduate of Charlestown High School.

Dick began working at an early age for Kearns Electric in Boston at the ground level. He later enlisted in the United States Army and served his country proudly from 1958 to 1962 and was honorably discharged. Dick returned home from his service and to Kearns Electric. He would later go on to become the General Manger having enjoyed a career spanning over 40 years until the time of his retirement. During those years of Dick’s life, he was married and had three children. He was a hardworking and loving father. On May 28,1984, he met and fell in love with his devoted companion, Paula Zajac. The couple remained in Revere and enjoyed many of the same interests. Dick was a member of the Rowley Riding and Driving Club. He enjoyed carpentry and making things in his shop. He was also an avid stamp, coin and stock certificate collector. He truly enjoyed any horseback related activity such as trail riding, parades and horse shows.

He is survived by his loving companion of 42 years, Paula V. Zajac of Revere; his children: Richard N. Larsen and his wife, Andrea of Hanson, Brian Larsen and his wife, Julie of Newton and Linda Veraldi and her late husband, Maurizio of Revere; his grandchildren, Isabella and Nicholas Veraldi of Revere. He is the former husband of Elene J. (Judge) Larsen of Revere; the dear brother of the late Helen Woodside, Arthur Larsen, Charles Larsen, Jr., Clarence Larsen, Francis Larsen, Norman Larsen and Emma Cappello. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dick’s memory to the New England Equine Rescue– North, 52 Ash St., West Newbury, MA 01985. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.