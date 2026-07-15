Council approves use of community improvement funds

The city council approved using Community Improvement Trust (CIT) funds for two projects at Monday night’s meeting.

The first project sets aside $25,000 from the Ward 1 CIT for landscaping and other upgrades behind the American Legion building on Broadway. Funds will be used to install a new irrigation system, trees, sod, and a drainage leaching basin for the Legion roof leaders.

The larger of the projects uses $570,000 in Ward 5 CIT funds for Freeman Street Fire Station repairs.

The Freeman Street Fire Station apparatus floor slab requires a full depth slab replacement as outlined in the structural evaluation from the engineering firm of Weston and Sampson, according to city finance director Richard Viscay. The current condition of this frequently used facility creates safety concerns, and the current imposed load from the 43,000 pound fire engine may currently exceed the reduced capacity of the deteriorated slab and should be addressed as soon as possible, Viscay added.

The CIT funds are earmarked for each ward as the result of development in those wards.

“I am more than happy to dedicate my CIT funds to this project; That has been my intention from the outset,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “Since the day I was elected, this fire station has been on my mind because rumors were going around that it was going to be closed after Engine 2 became open in the Point Of Pines… keeping Engine Five Freeman Street open and ensuring the public safety of the residents in that area is of the utmost importance to me as the ward councilor. While we have fire stations throughout the city, this particular station is especially critical because of the traffic from Revere Beach, North Shore Road, and Revere Street.

“It serves an essential purpose in protecting the residents of the Sagamore Street area, the Revere Street area, and the North Shore Road and beach area,” Guarino-Sawaya continued. “Keeping the Freeman Street Fire Station open, safe, and fully operational is essential to protecting residents in this part of Revere. My support for development that generated CIT funding was guided by the goal of preserving this station for the long term. I am committed to using those funds to help ensure its continued operation and to prioritize public safety and I am so happy that my vision is coming to fruition.”