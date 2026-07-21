Flor Maria Vasallo

Feb 15, 1937 — Jul 17, 2026

Flor M. Vasallo, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and pillar of her community, passed away on July 17, 2026, at the age of 89.

Born on February 15, 1937 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Flor brought warmth and vibrancy to every room she entered and left a lasting mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her.

In 1966, Flor came from Ecuador to the United States, settling first in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with the intention of staying no more than a year to teach and tutor. But life had something larger in store. It was here that she met her husband, Alberto Vasallo Jr. and made this country her home — a country she came to love deeply.

She eventually settled in Revere, where she immersed herself in the community and became a highly decorated member of it, earning many lifetime awards and recognitions for all she gave to those around her.

Flor was the proud owner of El Mundo Boston, a newspaper she built alongside her husband, Alberto. Together they gave a voice to the Latino community across Greater Boston, keeping people informed, connected, and represented for years to come.

Flor was cultured, curious, and endlessly generous of spirit. An avid reader with an insatiable appetite for travel, she explored the world with a sense of wonder and encouraged her children to do the same, instilling in them the same love of discovery. She worked tirelessly so that her children could be educated in Catholic schools, sacrificing much to give them every opportunity. A natural nurturer, she had a way of taking everyone in — one of the most loving, caring, and generous people anyone who knew her would ever meet.

For all she accomplished, what mattered most to Flor were her children and grandchildren, and her cherished family in Ecuador. A devout Catholic, she found comfort and strength in attending Sunday Mass, and her faith guided her throughout her life.

Flor is lovingly survived by her husband, Alberto Vasallo Jr.; her son, Alberto Vasallo III, and his wife, Natalia, of Revere; her daughter, Maria Vasallo, also of Revere; and her cherished grandchildren, Michael Arsenault, Nicholas Arsenault, and Alexandra Vasallo. She also leaves behind a large and loving family in Ecuador, along with the entire Vasallo family of Boston and Florida, and countless friends and community members whose lives she touched. She was predeceased by her parents, Miguel Riofrio and Rosa Carrión.

The love, kindness, and boundless generosity Flor gave so freely will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her. A Visitation will take place on Friday, July 24, 2026, from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 11 a.m., also at St. Anthony’s Church. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.