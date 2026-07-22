Frances Lubell-Trulli

Of Revere

Frances Lubell-Trull of Revere passed away on July 14.

The beloved wife of the late Alphonse Trulli, she was the devoted mother of Ellen Santamaria and her husband, the late Robert Santamaria, the late George Wynn, and the late Lance Trulli; the loving daughter of the late George and Sally Lubell; dear sister of the late Alfred Lubell and the late Ida Alpert and loving grandmother of Joy Ann Fisher and her husband, Brian Fisher, Erika Olivas and her husband, Dylan Olivas, and Carla Connolly and her husband, Jon Connolly.

She also leaves behind seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside service was held at Rabbi Isaac Elchonon Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett, on Friday, July 17 at 12:30 p.m.

Donations in Frances’ memory may be made to the Humane Society.

For online guestbook and directions please visit the funeral home website, www.torffuneralservice.com.