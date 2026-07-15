Shea, Cicatelli hail Danny Ventura’s contributions to high school sports

As a former high school and college basketball standout himself, Revere High AD Frank Shea fully recognizes the importance of media coverage, especially today when coaches and recruiters can monitor athletes’ performances from across the nation via stories online.

And when it came to Boston media’s reporting on high school athletics, Shea said legendary Boston Herald high school sports editor Danny Ventura was among the very best at his craft.

Donato “Danny” Ventura, who had a legendary 35-year career as a high school sportswriter and editor at the Boston Herald, died on July 7, 2026 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Both Shea and head football coach Lou Cicatelli described Ventura, as “an icon.”

“Obviously, he was an icon for high school sports coverage,” said Shea. “He was a guy who would always pick up the phone no matter what time you called him. He was always very supportive and always willing to write encouraging, positive stories about our student athletes. But I think the best compliment I can give Danny is that he was a better guy than he was a writer. He was just a tremendous person and he’s going to be sorely missed.”

Cicatelli, who participated in Revere High school sports and returned to coach at his alma mater, said he always enjoyed reading Mr. Ventura’s stories, “Sweet 16” team rankings, and game predictions.

“I remember Danny V (the nickname by which he was warmly known by his readers) came to Della Russo Stadium to interview Joe Llanos, and he wrote a great story about him,” said Cicatelli. “He was great to Revere football throughout the years. His coverage of our teams and our outstanding players like Marc Silvestri, Jose Escobar, Joe Llanos, Dennis Hickey, and quarterbacks Calvin Boudreau and Danny Murphy was excellent. Danny V had a great sense of humor and was a great person. I’m saddened by the news of his passing.”

David O’Connor, who covered the Greater Boston League as a sports reporter and now works as the director of communications in the Everett public schools, said, “I’ll never walk into Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium without thinking about Danny V. He was an unparalleled professional and even better person, and I join the countless people who had the pleasure of knowing him in sending my thoughts to his wife and family.”

Mr. Ventura and his wife, Carla, lived in East Boston for many years. Mr. Ventura officially announced his retirement last July and had relocated to Florida while maintaining his strong connections to the high school sports community.

A funeral Mass for Mr. Ventura was held Monday at St. Columbkille Church in Brighton.