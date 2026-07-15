The Hit Parade

There were high expectations for Michael DeMaino when he entered the powerful St. Mary’s High School (Lynn) baseball program.

DeMaino had excelled on the Danvers Little League and Lynn Babe Ruth diamonds and had drawn considerable notice in eighth grade as a potential varsity star. Also, longtime baseball fans remembered his father LJ DeMaino’s historic career at Danvers High, followed by tons of success for College World Series-qualifying teams at Miami Dade Junior College (2001) and Clemson University (2002) before concluding his college career at UMass/Lowell, a regional finalist. LJ played one season of professional baseball for the Bangor Lumberjacks. He turned down a second pro tryout and began working at the family restaurant.

Michael DeMaino has carried on the family’s esteemed athletic legacy (his mother, Michele DeMaino, played college soccer at Salem State) and then some.

This season put the exclamation point on DeMaino’s career: A four-time All-Star shortstop, he earned Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic honors in addition to being the Item Player of the Year. As the left-handed-hitting leadoff batter and prolific base stealer, he led the Spartans to three appearances in the Massachusetts Final Four. He was the first player in school history to have more than 100 career hits.

St. Mary’s head baseball coach Derek Dana, who played professionally in the San Francisco Giants organization, said DeMaino was an exceptionally talented and dedicated student-athlete. Dana presented the team MVP trophy to DeMaino at the awards banquet July 8.

“Michael has been at shortstop for the last four years, so not seeing No. 27 out there will feel strange,” said Dana. “He was one of the most talented, dedicated, and committed players I’ve coached. He wins games at bat, in the field, and on the bases. Michael had an outstanding career, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does next. We will miss his presence in our program.”

And at the popular Italian restaurant, DeMaino’s, which is owned by Michael’s grandfather, Lenny DeMaino, they are looking forward to Michael’s next chapter in baseball as he heads to Bentley University on an athletic scholarship.

“Hard work pays off”

Michael DeMaino reflected on his dual All-Scholastic recognition, an award signifying that he was one of the best players in the Bay State during the 2026 season.

“It feels great. All my hard work in the winter paid off. I finally get a chance to be selected, and it’s a just an honor to be recognized,” said Michael.

Holder of a solid .333 career batting average, DeMaino helped his teams post a 78-22 record in his four seasons. His 2024 team was 20-5 and played in the state championship game, falling to Oakmont Regional of Ashburnham.

Asked what he considered his greatest strengths as a baseball player, DeMaino replied, “I think my speed and my ability to track down baseballs and steal bases can create havoc on the basepaths and create pressure for the other team.”

DeMaino displayed a knack for baseball at an early age. The father gets credit for the son’s textbook, lefthanded stance and swing.

“I was out there at three years old swinging any bat I could get my hands on,” said Michael. “I just picked up the bat lefthanded, but I throw right.”

By the time he was 10, he was an All-Star player at the Majors Division level. His 12-year-old baseball season was curtailed by COVID-19.

DeMaino played centerfield for the Legends AAU team before making the transition to shortstop as a freshman, hitting over .300 for the St. Mary’s varsity. He credits Coach Dana for further developing his wide range of skills.

“He helped me become a better player as early as seventh grade,” recalled DeMaino. “I can only say good things about him. He helped me learn who I am as a baseball player and get my footing. I never played shortstop until I was a freshman, and he assisted me with that position and gave me a chance, and I’m thankful for that.”

Michael is getting ready for college baseball by competing this summer for the Beverly Recs in the North Shore Baseball League where he has his customary shortstop/leadoff batter role.

“My favorite player is Dustin Pedroia,” related Michael. “I’m not the biggest guy, and so is he. I like his mentality and how he goes about the game.”

DeMaino said he is excited about attending Bentley, known as one of the best business schools in the country along with its superior athletic facilities.

“I’m obviously looking forward to playing baseball, but it’s a great academic school, and I like to challenge myself on the field or in the classroom,” said DeMaino, who will study in the field of business.

Michael said he remembers visiting DeMaino’s restaurant often during his childhood.

“If you want some great Italian food, you should definitely check it out,” said Michael. “I used to go there all the time when I was little.”

He said the support from his family has been there since his earliest days on the diamond.

“My mom is awesome,” said Michael. “Even with baseball, too, she always gets me into a good headspace. She played some softball, but she was more a soccer player. She helped me become the athlete and person I am today. My father has been a tremendously positive influence in my life, and I’ve seen videos of his career, so I know how great he was in baseball. And all my grandparents have been supportive of me as well.”

LJ DeMaino is proud of his son as he begins the next phase of his baseball career.

“The opportunity is there,” said LJ. “He has to earn his spot. He has to go in and prove himself. But that’s the ultimate goal, he would like to step right in and make an impact.”

The prediction here is that Michael DeMaino will reign in the infield for the Falcons as one of the best players in a top-notch college baseball program and MLB scouts will be monitoring his journey.