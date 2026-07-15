After six years, CHA Birth Center will again welcome families

Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), a community health system serving Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston's metro-north communities, will reopen the CHA Birth Center on July 6, after a six-year hiatus.

The CHA Birth Center closed in March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. It reopened for prenatal care later in 2020 but remained closed for deliveries due to staffing shortages, operational challenges, and infrastructure concerns. Recognizing the need for increased maternal health access in our communities and data from the Commonwealth showing the strong benefits of midwifery and birth center care, CHA engaged a leading consulting firm to support reopening planning.

The reopening of the CHA Birth Center means more growing families will have an opportunity to receive the type of highly personalized and culturally appropriate care they deserve. At a time when many maternity units and birth centers are under strain, CHA is committed to providing maternal health access for its diverse communities. As part of its commitment to maternal health equity, and to ensure patients feel seen and heard, CHA has 19 doulas who speak 13 different languages to support birthing people before, during, and after labor.

"We are proud to offer the CHA Birth Center as part of our excellent options for childbirth and maternal health services," said Cambridge Health Alliance CEO Assaad Sayah, MD. "It responds to community-identified needs and expands our high quality maternal health options for our communities."

"This is a milestone achievement for Cambridge and a signal to women everywhere that we can and will keep making progress on maternal health," said Democratic Whip Katherine Clark. "I'm so grateful to all of our state and local leaders who helped make this day possible. We're going to keep fighting for a healthcare system worthy of every mother in this community and a future worthy of the children who will begin their lives at CHA.”

Located in a Victorian home, the CHA Birth Center includes amenities such as large walk-in showers and soaking tubs for water births. The first floor of the completely renovated CHA Birth Center includes a reception area, three exam rooms, a living room, and a kitchen for patients and families. Families are welcome and encouraged to be part of the birth process. The second floor features three renovated birthing rooms, with new soaking tubs for waterbirths in two rooms. Waterbirths offer advantages such as warmth and pain management, deeper relaxation and faster labor times. CHA’s certified nurse midwives are trained in the latest waterbirth best practices and techniques. Across the street from the birth center, CHA operates its hospital maternity service, recognized on Newsweek’s 2026 list of best maternity hospitals.

On June 17, CHA held an open house to celebrate the Birth Center reopening, with a robust speaking program featuring many local legislators, including Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, State Representative Marjorie Decker, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, and Cambridge City Councillor Patty Nolan. Mass. Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, spoke alongside Claire Laporte, vice chair of the CHA Board of Trustees, and Mount Auburn Hospital President Ed Huang MD, on behalf of Beth Israel Lahey Health. More than 200 people attended the open house, led by Tara Singh MD, chief of obstetrics & gynecology, and Kim Amsley-Camp, DM, CNM, MHA, director of midwifery & the CHA Birth Center, which included tours from CHA midwives and doulas.

Reopening the CHA Birth Center would not have been possible without a $1 million state appropriation sponsored by Representative Decker with support from the delegation. Thanks to these efforts, CHA received a Mass. Department of Public Health grant to support necessary and major facility renovations. CHA also received a grant from Beth Israel Lahey Health to assist with training, equipment, and community education and outreach.

"I’m deeply grateful to have been part of the effort to save the Cambridge Birth Center, especially during the uncertain moments when it wasn’t clear we would reach this point,” said Representative Decker. “I’m thankful to the CHA community and the many advocates who never stopped fighting for it. I was also proud to secure $1 million in state funding for the birth center, as so many recognized the importance of preserving families’ autonomy and access to a model of care that supports safe, compassionate birth experiences and strong outcomes.”

“Too often we are talking about the closure of maternity services, but today we get to celebrate a spectacular rebirth – and one that I hope will be followed by many more,” said Commissioner Goldstein. “Expanding access to community-based, relationship-centered care is key in advancing health equity. The reopening of the CHA Birth Center supports families who deserve more options for culturally responsive maternity care. This is an opportunity to celebrate choice, community, and the many families whose stories will begin here for generations to come.”

While the CHA Birth Center welcomes everyone, there will be a special focus on vulnerable and underserved populations who will benefit most from midwifery care and a birth center experience. The Birth Center expects to welcome more than 100 new babies in the first year, increasing to about 300 by the fourth year.

“The reopening of the CHA Birth Center means that more mothers and children in our community will have access to the high-quality, compassionate care they deserve," said Mayor Siddiqui. "Once again, families have a place to give birth where they will be treated with dignity and respect and supported by a dedicated team of doulas who reflect the diversity of the families they serve. This reopening is the result of six years of determined effort, and I am grateful to all who fought to bring it back.”

"I am proud to be a longtime supporter and partner of Cambridge Health Alliance, and it was a privilege to witness the reopening of their critical birth center," said Senator DiDomenico. "This essential health care facility will provide needed access to delivery services for expectant mothers in my district and the region."

Cambridge Health Alliance is an academic community health system committed to providing high-quality care in Boston’s metro-north communities. It includes two acute care hospital campuses, an inpatient child and adolescent psychiatry specialty campus, a network of primary care and specialty practices, and robust community programs through its regional Department of Community Health and the Cambridge Public Health Department. As the sole public hospital in Massachusetts, CHA has expertise in primary care, specialty care, and mental health and substance use services, as well as caring for diverse and complex populations. Its patients have seamless access to advanced care through system affiliations with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Mass General Brigham for Children. CHA is a Harvard Medical School Teaching Hospital and is also affiliated with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and Tufts University School of Medicine.